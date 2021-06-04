A contract with about 60 managers at the Fairbanks North Star Borough provides two years of wage table increases of up to 3%, depending on the Anchorage consumer price index, and a new leave category, disaster leave, with up to 40 hours for eligible employees.
The managers will pay $15 more per pay period for health care benefits by the end of the three-year agreement, which goes into effect on July 1 pending assembly approval and union ratification.
“The administration worked extremely hard negotiating this contract in good faith and believes the agreement to be a good compromise that allows for stability over the life of the contract,” reads a memo by Michelle Michel, human resources director and contract negotiator, to the Borough Assembly.
The Alaska State Employees Association/American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Local 52 is the second union to strike a deal with the borough this year.
The Alaska Laborers’ Local 942, representing bus drivers and mechanics, has a new contract that was approved by the Borough Assembly on March 11.
Negotiations are ongoing with the borough’s largest public employee bargaining unit, the Fairbanks North Star Borough Employees Association.
Under the tentative deal with borough managers, they will have 15 working days to submit a dismissal grievance, up from five days.
The eyeglasses frame allowance is increasing from $90 to $120.
Specialty medications will be excluded from the out-of-pocket maximum and will have a separate out-of-pocket maximum of $2,000 per person.
Workers with a family will pay $180 per pay period for health care by the end of the agreement. That’s up from $155.
Biweekly payroll deductions for dental, vision and hearing will increase to $15 from $10 by the end of the agreement.
The makeup of a labor-management committee on benefits is adding one more union member and one more member from management, according to the agreement.
The budget for “wellness-focused activities” is being raised from $50,000 to $75,000.
The agreement also obligates management to warn an employee who is not meeting expectations so that they can improve prior to losing eligibility for the annual longevity pay increase. An employee whose evaluation is late is automatically eligible for the annual raise under the tentative agreement.
The contract also requires the borough to alert the union of who has received a merit pay increase and how much.
Employees are obligated to maintain 24 hours in their personal leave balance for emergencies, according to the agreement, which defines personal leave as “leave that is accrued for use by the employee for time away from work to include absences for vacation and sick time.”
Contact staff writer Amanda Bohman at 459-7545. Follow her at twitter.com/FDNMborough.