The Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly set its minimum funding resolution for local education at $50 million in a 5-4 vote during a Thursday reconvened meeting.
The decision was made after school district administrators made their first budget presentation during a work session.
Members of the Fairbanks Educators Association and Educational Support Staff Association — two of the district’s unions — both conducted a “positive picketing” campaign on Terminal Street to drum up support for more education funding prior to the meeting.
The $50 million reflects a lower amount than the $55.4 million that Borough Bryce Ward included in his recommended budget and below the $59 million the Board of Education requested.
Assemblymembers debated last week whether to reduce the amount to between $38 million and $45 million or keep it close to the mayor’s budget. Assemblymember Tammie Wilson cited the district could receive some significant boost from the state, either as an increase to the Base Student Allocation or in one-time funding.
Wilson held to that belief Thursday after supporting a motion by Assemblymember Brett Rotermund to set the amount at $47.5 million.
“This is just a minimum contribution … but it doesn’t change the number in [the mayor’s] budget,” Wilson said.
Rotermund offered the amount as a compromise but called the budget process “frustrating while arguing over numbers we don’t even know exist.”
The state Legislature is still developing the budget, with the Senate now looking at the operations budget. The House adopted a budget without any substantial education funding increase after failing to pass an amendment that required a draw from the Constitutional Budget Reserve.
The Senate Finance Committee is hearing a bill that would raise the BSA by $1,000 to $6,690.
Like Rotermund, Wilson criticized the current system as a “ridiculous process when it should just be part of the budget.”
Assemblymembers Aaron Lojewski and Savannah Fletcher, who called for the $50 million, said the number will provide some compromise to the district while the Legislature debates the final budget bills.
A grim budget
During budget presentations, Chief School Administrator Karen Melin, Chief Operations Officer Andy DeGraw, incoming Superintendent Luke Meinert, and Chyra Sanderson, the Board of Education president, painted a picture of a grim budget.
DeGraw said the district faces a $17.5 million deficit — about $10 million for this current fiscal year and a $7.5 million reduction in state revenue. He added the lack of a BSA over seven years and inflation have not helped Alaska school districts as a whole.
The district also is utilizing the last of its Covid-19 pandemic relief funding to preserve some positions and programs, while making cuts or changes to several others.
The district calculates its budget based on a student count it uses to project enrollment a year out. If projections are lower than expected, the district must make up reduced funding from its operation budget’s reserve fund — something that’s empty.
Under the mayor’s proposed budget, the district would have to cut 83 full-time positions. The board asked for an additional $3.5 million to preserve teachers and support staff and keep elementary class sizes at the current level.
“Pupil-teacher ratios are the last thing we will cut,” DeGraw said. “We want to keep the focus on the end goal, which is educating kids.”
DeGraw added that the additional $3.5 million covers about 30 classrooms. If those go unfunded, classroom sizes increase by an average of two students districtwide.
“This just gets us back to the surface to breathe,” DeGraw said.
Assemblymembers requested more information on class size averages over a 15-year period or what the special education picture looks like. Lojewski had concerns about the lack of unfinished negotiations with Education Support Staff Association (ESSA) and Fairbanks Education Association (FEA), something DeGraw acknowledged as an unknown in the budget.
Assemblymember Jimi Cash asked if the district could cut more support staff if needed. He later asked for a breakdown of staffing by category at future meetings.
DeGraw said the district has made deep cuts to teachers, programs and support staff over the past five years, to the point where even its facilities maintenance staff cannot keep up. If necessary, DeGraw said the district’s next set of cuts would target kindergarten class aides.
Outside, during the positive picketing, FEA and ESSA members expressed frustration over the budget process.
“We want to show that members of our community support raising the amount of money given to the school district,” said FEA organizer Kelly Scanlon. “This is a Fairbanks issue and children that will become our next leaders are in classrooms that are not sufficient for them … We’re here for the kids.”
Scanlon observed that local leaders are waiting to see what the state does.
“While it's important to know what the state input will be, we’ve got to take care of our own because it takes a village,” Scanlon said.
ESSA organizer Jasmine Atkins-Brown noted both unions have gone without a current contract for nearly a year. The last one expired June 30, 2022, and members are operating under its provisions. Both unions are currently in arbitration with the district.
“Everyone knows inflation has gone up and the BSA hasn’t been seriously touched in years, so how can we as educators continue to meet the needs of our students when our classrooms are 30-plus,” Atkins-Brown said. “The school district hasn’t asked what it should have from the borough, so that means a status quo budget and more burnout ... the morale is low right now and retention is low.”