The base property tax rate in the borough is dropping from 13.799 mills to 12.290 mills after a Thursday night vote by the assembly. Tax bills go out at the end of the month.
How the drop in the mill rate hits individual property owners depends on how much their property has increased in value in recent years. Home values are on the rise.
Setting the mill rate is the last legislative act in preparation of a new fiscal year on July 1. Fairbanks North Star Borough Assemblyman Matt Cooper, chairman of the assembly finance committee, said he is pleased with how the mill rate turned out.
“The mill levy was even lower than considered during budget (discussions) because of a higher net taxable assessed value,” Cooper wrote in an email. “It’s really a pro forma vote at this point because we have already set the budget. I’m pleased that we maintain services at a lower mill rate that in most cases offsets increases in assessed values.”
Property taxes are what pays the majority of expenses for public services to include libraries, pools, the landfill, animal control and emergency management.
The borough is budgeting to collect $133.3 million in property taxes for 2022.
The vote on the mill rate on Thursday was 5-2 with Assemblywoman Tammie Wilson and Assemblyman Jimi Cash voting no. Assemblyman Aaron Lojewski and Frank Tomaszewski were absent.
Wilson and Cash also voted no on the new $180 million budget adopted by the assembly last month. Attempts to reach the two by text message on Friday were unsuccessful.
For the coming fiscal year, the borough is adding a few employees, funding a new animal shelter, increasing the assembly stipend by $200 a month and otherwise maintaining services.
The Mary Siah Recreation Center is currently closed and the Metropolitan Area Commuter System is suspending Saturday service. Both are due to staffing shortages.
Public input on the budget was light this year and mostly focused on public education. Schools will receive an overall $2.65 million boost in local support with funding totaling over $52 million. Public education is the assembly’s largest annual allocation.
Other taxes are collected on hotel rooms, alcohol, tobacco and cannabis. The borough is on track to collect about a million more from property and other taxes compared with last year.
The first installment of property taxes is due on Sept. 1.