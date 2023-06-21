Moose Mountain trail

Photo by Corrine Leistikow

Trail enthusiast Eric Troyer skis along a trail connecting Moose Mountain to Old Murphy Dome Road in December. The trail is one of many that may lose protections if a proposed borough ordinance passes.

 Photo by Corrine Leistikow

The Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly adopted a modified comprehensive trails plan in a 7-2 vote Tuesday night after Assemblymembers struck a compromise that relegated several trails to a third-tier level to protect property owner rights.

The new plan formally overhauls the borough’s original plan, which was adopted in 1985 and last updated in 2006. A trails advisory committee and borough staff utilized local and Defense Department funds over two and a half years to thoroughly identify areas of need, new trails, and strategies to mitigate impacts to private property owners.

