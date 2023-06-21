The Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly adopted a modified comprehensive trails plan in a 7-2 vote Tuesday night after Assemblymembers struck a compromise that relegated several trails to a third-tier level to protect property owner rights.
The new plan formally overhauls the borough’s original plan, which was adopted in 1985 and last updated in 2006. A trails advisory committee and borough staff utilized local and Defense Department funds over two and a half years to thoroughly identify areas of need, new trails, and strategies to mitigate impacts to private property owners.
Assemblymember Aaron Lojewski and Borough Mayor Bryce Ward hammered out a late-hour amendment relegating seven trails to neighborhood-level status, or Category C, but allows the administration the option of using borough funds to seek easements.
Title 17 of borough code requires property owners to provide an easement for any Class A or Class B trail that might run through the property at time of subdivision.
Category A trails are deemed as ones of regional significance that travel across state and federal lands but are subject to borough code, while Category B trails are those with borough or community-wide significance. Category C trails are considered to have significant neighborhood use, but the borough normally does not invest resources into their development.
Category A and B trails include I-A15 (Smallwood Creek Loop), I-A17 (Far Mountain Traverse), I-A23 (Salcha River Trail), I-B27 (Pearl Creek Commuter Trail), I-B30 (Haines – Fairbanks Pipeline), I-B32 (Social Security Mine Trail) and I-B33 (Ester Dome Trail).
Lojewski offered the amendment as a compromise as those trails could impact private property owners should they decide to subdivide parcels.
“I don’t think (Class C) is the correct place for these trails and I hope they go on a path to become A and B trails,” Lojewski said. “I just don’t want them to become A or B trails through the taking of someone else’s property.”
An updated trails plan has garnered wide support from all sectors of the borough community. An updated plan creates a new roadmap that will allow borough staff to pursue federal grant funding, identifies new recommended trails and recommends updates to existing ones.
The updated plan also adds 15 Class A trails and 23 Class B trails proposed for public dedication. Of those, 16 are new concepts and 22 are existing trails. The recommendations join a list that was last updated in 2006.
Platting board recommendations
The plan had been sent to the borough platting board on Feb. 23 after Assemblymember Tammie Wilson requested at least three alternative solutions that did not require property owners to grant trail easements to existing Category A and B trails should they divide parcels.
Several Assemblymembers had concerns with how borough code requires private property owners to provide easements during subdivision if a trail crosses through their property. Wilson had also requested a map that clearly identified trails and impacted parcels, which borough staff accomplished by creating an online interactive map.
Platting board chair Randy Pitney told the Assembly the platting board had a robust but civil discussion before arriving at its decision.
“We felt that we came up with something that was a little bold by most everyone but is something that you can get closure to a very complicated measure,” Pitney said.
Assembly debate Tuesday night ranged from the need to overhaul a plan that hundreds of residents testified in support of to the continued need to protect property owner rights.
Kellen Spillman, the borough community development director, noted the platting board held both a work session and a public hearing before adopting a series of recommendations.
The recommendations include amending the borough’s Capital Improvement Plan (or CIP) “trail a year” provision to prioritize acquiring easements on Category A and B trails as opposed to new trail construction. A second alternative recommends adjusting the borough budget to provide platting fee waivers to property owners who donate easements for A or B trails during the subdivision process.
Another provision recommends streamlining borough Title 20 land management code to acquire easements at fair market value without Assembly approval. Anything above fair market value would require assembly approval. The last provision calls for the borough to pay for brush clearings during easement rerouting.
Ward, the borough mayor, told the Assembly his administration will bring follow-up ordinances to make the recommended changes later this summer.
Bryant Wright, a consultant working on the plan, noted that the borough took great strides to contact and work with property owners. Wright is the former borough trails coordinator.
“We are very focused on avoiding trails on private property or adding them, and just focused on putting them on public land, whether state, federal or borough,” Wright said. “This entire plan is designed to mitigate land owner impacts.”
He added that the borough has provided options for trail easements, including rerouting trails along a subdivided parcel or completely around the property.
Assmelbymembers were split on the plan. Assemblymembers Kristan Kelly, Savannah Fletcher, Mindy O’Neall and David Guttenberg supported the plan, noting it would improve trail access and had huge backing from the community.
Assembymembers Brett Rotermund, Jimi Cash, Barbara Haney and Tammie Wilson argued the trails plan continued to jeopardize private property rights. Haney also argued the borough had failed to thoroughly contact enough people.
Cash initially stood by his principle that while he sees the value of trails, “a property owner has the primary right to the land as opposed to someone else.” However, the last minute compromise caused him to vote yes on the plan.
“Progress and amendments were made … I appreciate that,” Cash said.
Rotermund said he wanted to support the plan based on the time and effort put into it, but added it clashes with his firm belief in private property rights and the people who voted him into office.
“Private property rights to me are the foundation of this country … and giving it away sets a bad precedent,” Rotermund said. He added that the large number of trail users don’t reflect the views of the entire borough.
Fletcher noted the trails plan represents more than a revised trails list and “makes everything better in terms of navigating future trail conflicts.”
Guttenberg backed the plan for similar reasons.
“It fixes more things and seeks to mitigate problems than anything else,” Guttenberg said. “For me that is a private property right, that the borough has a plan to fix conflicts on trails that have been created throughout the years.”
Lojewski called the trails plan process frustrating because of the time it took to approve it since it came to the Assembly in October.
“It did become substantially better,” Lojewski said. “The suggestions from the platting board and future actions from the mayor are going to be fruitful.”
Eric Troyer, a strong trails advocate, told the News-Miner Wednesday that the amended plan was an acceptable compromise and commended Lojewski, Ward and the mayor’s staff for finding a last-minute compromise.
“I don't completely like it, but I feel like it addresses the concerns of the skeptical Assembly members while preserving most of the trail plan update,” Troyer said. “ I feel like the immense time and effort of the public and borough staff in coming up with the plan update was respected. And I feel like the private property concerns of several Assembly members were also respected. It wasn't easy getting to this point, but it ended up being worth it.”
In a final vote, Lojewski, Cash, Fletcher, Wilson, Guttenberg, Kelly and O'Neall voted to support the trails plan update. Rotermund and Haney voted no.