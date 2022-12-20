Fairbanks North Star Borough staff members will receive a $2,500 retention bonus after the Borough Assembly approved an ordinance Thursday night advocating for the financial boost.
Borough Mayor Bryce Ward, along with Aaron Lojewski, Tammie Wilson and Savannah Fletcher, introduced the alternative ordinance that the assembly adopted after being amended. The ordinance includes a $500 referral bonus to borough employees who refer successfully hired new permanent employees.
Employee bonuses would be paid based on work status. Full-time employees would be paid the full amount, while employees who work less hours will receive a prorated amount. Ward said bus drivers and lifeguards will be paid the full amount under an exception.
The borough will pay bonuses from the federal Covid-19 recovery funding, followed by salary savings incurred by the lack of employees.
The borough currently has over 44 full-time open positions. Ward noted the lack of employees, partly due to a competitive market and partly to the pandemic, has caused existing staff to pick up additional roles over the past two years. “Normally, we don’t have as many vacant positions as we’ve had over the past two years,” Ward said.
Ward, Lojewski and Fletcher originally introduced a larger bonus to address the borough’s chronic employee shortfall and retention concerns. The original plan proposed a $2,500 hiring bonus on top of the retention bonus and a $1,000 referral bonus.
Wilson had a substitute ordinance that called for $2,000 bonuses and eliminated the hiring bonus. She called the retention amount an equity issue, noting it matched a similar amount in an April ordinance that provided $1 million in Covid-19 relief funds to private businesses. The funding allowed businesses to provide premium pay to essential workers within a set salary range.
“It’s about keeping it consistent,” Wilson said, adding she originally supported including borough employees in the first Covid-19 funding ordinance.
She added that borough taxpayer money will be paying the bonuses.
Fletcher called for the original $2,500 retention bonus, noting “that costs have only gone up for employees and we have it in our budget to give the $2,500.”
Assemblymember Mindy O’Neall agreed, adding that private businesses also potentially benefit from other sources of Covid-19 money, such as from the state or federal government.
“As a Borough Assembly taking care of our employees, we have a duty to give them this bonus,” O’Neall said.
Ward and Lojewski both voiced support for either amount, noting the bonus’s primary importance.
“It’s meant to be a big enough number that meant something to someone,” Lojewski said. “To me $2,000 means a lot, $2,500 means a lot.”
Wilson agreed to a compromise by setting the retention bonus at $2,500 and the referral bonus at $500.
“We are going to come back and look at our vacancies and which ones we definitely need to fill,” Wilson said. “We would have the ability to increase it back up if it (the referral bonus) does work. Right now we don’t know.”
Borough employees and supporters encouraged the assembly to adopt the ordinance.
Jason Roach, field representative for the Alaska Public Employees Association Local 6125, said the union anticipated and tried to solve workforce problems during negotiations.
“I think both sides did the best they could at the time, and now we have this opportunity to help alleviate some of the pain that our employees are facing,” Roach said. “They’re doing a lot of work, feeling overwhelmed and been through Covid [pandemic].”
Roach added if nothing’s done now, “the situation will continue to get worse.”
Assemblymember David Guttenberg asked what factors attributed to a loss of employees.
Roach said a number of things are involved.
“There is extreme competition out there and other entities are willing to pay top dollar for your employees,” Roach said. “I think it comes down to a lot of employees not feeling appreciated or compensated.”
Brian Charlton, the borough recreation superintendent, reflected that his staff had to use personal or vacation time while borough facilities were closed during the pandemic’s early days. He added the borough employees required to stay home after using all leave time weren’t compensated.
“This retention award doesn’t replace lost awards, but it does show some appreciation,” Charlton said.