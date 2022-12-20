FNSB Building

The Fairbanks North Star Borough Juanita Helms Administration Center is seen June 20, 2020.

News-Miner file photo

Fairbanks North Star Borough staff members will receive a $2,500 retention bonus after the Borough Assembly approved an ordinance Thursday night advocating for the financial boost.

Borough Mayor Bryce Ward, along with Aaron Lojewski, Tammie Wilson and Savannah Fletcher, introduced the alternative ordinance that the assembly adopted after being amended. The ordinance includes a $500 referral bonus to borough employees who refer successfully hired new permanent employees.

