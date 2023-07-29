School funding
Metro Creative

The Fairbanks North Star Borough School District will receive an additional $4 million in local supplemental funding after the Borough Assembly unanimously approved the amount Thursday night.

The funding comes in response to Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s $175 million in one-time additional state education funding cut in half. The district anticipated receiving $16.2 million from that amount, but wound up with only $8.1 million, leaving it below what it needed for its budget needs.

Contact reporter Jack Barnwell at 907-459-7587 or jbarnwell@newsminer.com.