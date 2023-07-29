The Fairbanks North Star Borough School District will receive an additional $4 million in local supplemental funding after the Borough Assembly unanimously approved the amount Thursday night.
The funding comes in response to Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s $175 million in one-time additional state education funding cut in half. The district anticipated receiving $16.2 million from that amount, but wound up with only $8.1 million, leaving it below what it needed for its budget needs.
Assemlymember Aaron Lojewski sponsored the original ordinance for $4 million. Lojewski noted the Assembly had overfunded the borough fund balance in part to prepare for any possible veto “and help out the school district in its hour of need.”
The $4 million comes on top of the $50 million the Assembly appropriated for local education in May as part of its required local contribution.
Lojewski’s ordinance recommends using part of the $4 million to build back up a budget reserve and develop a long-term savings strategy. Lojewski noted the district’s fund balance “ is approaching zero” when it needs to maintain a minimum two months’ worth of operational expenses.
Two substitutes were also considered, one for $4 million without recommendations and one that provided only $2 million.
The $4 million amount garnered support from the public, but Fairbanks resident Kristen Schupp asked not to have any strings attached.
“Rainy day funds are awesome if you have a surplus, but right now the school district doesn’t have a surplus,” Schupp said. “They are having to cut programs, cut teachers and a lot of things. It’s like if you have a family of five and saying should I save up to go to fix the roof, but do I need to feed my kids? Do I not feed one kid or cut everyone’s dinners. There’s got to be some check.”
Brandy Harty, a school board member speaking for herself, supported the $4 million as well.
“We simply do not have enough funds to go around,” Harty said, adding the school board debated extensively on what to include and cut in its final budget.
Harty called the district’s budget a complex process given its limitations.
“We cannot create any funds for ourselves,” Harty said. “We are beholden to the state and borough for what you give us and then we need to make the best decisions we best we possibly can.”
Assembymembers generally agreed with providing the $4 million, but were divided over whether to include direction on how the district should spend it.
Assemblymember Mindy O’Neall, the co-sponsor for the $4 million substitute, said the version “takes out language that directs the school or advises to the school board that they do something with the money we appropriate.”
“It simply is not an authority that we (the Assembly) have, and is overreaching and unnecessary,” O’Neall said.
Lojewski disagreed, citing the Assembly’s need to be accountable to borough taxpayers.
‘We have a fiduciary duty to the taxpayers,” Lojewski said.
He said the intent language in his ordinance would highlight the district’s empty fund balance.
“I have not heard a credible plan from the school district about how to rebuild it,” Lojewski said. “They are kind of taking it one budget at a time, they are doing the best they can, but the point is to encourage the school board to sit down and have that conversation.”
Those conversations, he said, might include the school board re-examining and lobbying to change state or local statutes requiring a hefty reserve, since it lacked its own taxing or bonding authority.
Assemblymember Savannah Fletcher said the intent language would make the Assembly appear to tone deaf to the district’s needs.
“Unfortunately, we’re doing this now instead of during our budget cycle when we could have levied more taxes to provide the school district with what they need,” Fletcher said.
Lojewski noted that when he told the school board on June 27 he would support $4 million, the board decided to adopt a final budget reflecting the amount, on top of $2 million in facilities maintenance reserve funding it believed was owed the district.
“They spent $6 million they didn’t have in their budget and meanwhile were projecting a $50,000 fund balance,” Lojewski said. “That is not OK, something is wrong. We have to say something and if that something is making a statement [in the ordinance], then we should do that.”
Borough Attorney Jill Dolan noted the Assembly has limited authority with regard to education funding. The Assembly can appropriate money, but it can’t “direct the district’s fiscal policy or how it spends money on educational programming.”
Assemblymember Barbara Haney said she, while not happy with either version, would rather give the district the $4 million without political theater but preferred Lojewski’s version of the ordinance.
“I would simply caution them not to be too ‘yippie kay yay’ right now because there are some things coming down the pike that could devastate their budget,” Haney said.
The Assembly voted to approve Lojewski’s version unanimously, after first rejecting the substitute in a 4-4 vote.
Borough Mayor Bryce Ward, who’s original budget introduced in February proposed $54.5 million, said he was comfortable with the supplemental amount.
He added the largest takeaway was consistency and conflicts with the state funding formula.
“There are real-world consequences that penalize our district because of things that happen in our community,” Ward said. “It’s an issue I hope we can address with our legislators and our governor so that we can sustainably fund our education system in a way that doesn’t cause strife.
FNSBSD Superintendent Luke Meinert said following the meeting he appreciated the additional funding.
“We’re incredibly thankful to the Assembly for stepping up to fill the gap left by the governor’s veto,” Meinert said. “We will put that funding to good use.”
Meinert said the additional funding allows the district to maintain current secondary school class size ratios, keep high school safety assistants, and devote additional resources to the Reads Act, among other items.
“We can put the budget behind us and look forward to the new school year,” he said.