Assembly meeting

Fairbanks North Star Borough School District Superintendent Luke Meinert answers questions from the Assembly during a brief special meeting Thursday, July 13, 2023, to advance a supplemental local education funding ordinance. 

 Jack Barnwell/News-Miner

A proposed ordinance and its two substitutes to provide supplemental local education funding are headed to a July 27 public hearing after the Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly advanced them in an 8-0 vote Thursday night.

Two of the items propose giving $4 million in extra funding to the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District, while a third one would appropriate $2 million.

