A proposed ordinance and its two substitutes to provide supplemental local education funding are headed to a July 27 public hearing after the Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly advanced them in an 8-0 vote Thursday night.
Two of the items propose giving $4 million in extra funding to the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District, while a third one would appropriate $2 million.
If the full $4 millions were appropriated, it would bring the borough’s total local funding for the fiscal year to $54 million. It would come from a surplus in the borough’s general fund balance.
The primary ordinance, sponsored by Assemblymember Aaron Lojewski, was drafted up with a special meeting shortly after he heard about the governor’s vetoes. Lojewski had told the school board at a June 27 special board of education meeting he would support $4 million.
One substitute, co-sponsored by Assemblymembers Savannah Fletcher, David Guttenberg and Mindy O’Neall, provides the same amount. However it strips out the bulk of language in the original ordinance pertaining to background and suggested uses on how to use the additional local funding.
The second substitute, sponsored by Assemblymember Jimi Cash, would allocate $2 million, and like the other substitute, scales down the language. Cash previously said the $2 million comes in part due a number of capital projects coming back at higher bid costs; the fund balance provides extra funding for any higher costs. However, he telegraphed that he isn’t married to the $2 million amount.
Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s reduced one-time state education funding in his budget vetoes. The Legislature appropriated $175 million in extra funding for state school districts for the 2023-2024 fiscal year, Dunleavy’s line-item reduction veto cut it in half.
Locally, this left the school district with about $8.1 million, leaving it shy by $900,000 of its intended budget goal.
Melissa Burnett, a board of education member speaking in her personal capacity, said she appreciated the Assembly’s original $50 million appropriation in May and for the proposed supplemental amount. But she advocated for the full extra $4 million.
“The school district would benefit greatly from the $4 million,” Burnett said. “We (the school board) did pass our budget and we did budget with $4 million in mind.”
The approved $230.24 million school district budget includes its $188.2 million operating general budget fund, or day-to-day operations.
Burnett said the budget includes preserving the district’s secondary school pupil-teacher ratio (PTR), or class size average, along with preserving the Career Education Center lease with the Fairbanks Community Food Bank for another year.
The amended school budget also boosts home school allotments for BEST Homeschool students to $2,700, equal to what other home school programs provide.
“If we do not get the $4 million, I fear that our PTR will have to rise in high school … just to make our funds balance work out,” Burnett said. “I know there are certain things that we would still like to add back.”
Superintendent Luke Meinert fielded questions from some of the Assembly members, including on how much goes to BEST Homeschool students. Meinert said the $450,000 in additional funding for the program in part bolsters improvements for the sharp increase in enrollment.
“We’ve seen BEST grow from about 300 students to over 900 students over these last two years,” Meinert said.
Meinert added BEST Homeschool serves as a revenue generator for the district given its low overhead, but it needs a certain amount for the allotments. He added since allotments roll over each year
The boost to allotments, he said, will make BEST Homeschool competitive with other programs such Yukon-Koyukuk School District’s Raven program or Galena City School District’s IDEA program.
Assemblymember Tammie Wilson asked, based on the per-pupil cost to teach students in class, which she estimated at between $12,000 and $14,000, why the district wouldn’t invest more into home school allotments “so that maybe they have more resources.”
Meinert called it a fair question that saw similar discussion in June among the school board when it discussed additional funding for its charter schools. Meinert said at the end of the day, the district utilizes some of the revenue generated by BEST Homeschool to fund other district operations.
Assemblymember Barbra Haney asked what would happen if the district only received $2 million in additional funding. Meinert said the district would likely need to increase high school class sizes, noting that its efforts to maintain current levels requires at least $1.9 million.
“It is probably something the school board would need to look at because it is a big dollar figure,” Meinert said. “Each secondary school would increase its class size by roughly three students.”
He added for high school classes, the class size depends more on staffing levels than capping class sizes at a particular amount.
“Some of the core curriculum classes could get up to 37 or 38 students in one classroom,” Meinert said.
Three safety aids for high schools would likely be removed as well, and the Career Education Center lease may need to be revisited.
The ordinance package goes next to the Assembly finance committee, which meets July 20, before it comes up for public hearing on July 27.