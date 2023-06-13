The Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly adopted a resolution setting a new property rate mill levy Thursday, setting up revenue generation for the 2023-2024 fiscal year.
The new area mill rate was set at 10.441 mills, or about 1.85 mills lower than the tax year just ending, said Borough Finance Officer Peggy MacDonald.
The adopted resolution sets the non-areawide mill rate for emergency medical service (0.563 mills) and for the solid waste collection district (1.63 mills) as well as for the borough’s 103 service areas.
With the new mill rate in place, the borough’s budget will be about $27 million below the areawide revenue cap. Both the non-areawide mill rate and solid waste district are set at their respectful caps.
The assembly adopted a $188.4 million budget in May after several workshops and pruning back certain costs, about $4.9 million higher than last current year’s budget.
“We have an overall total decrease from last year’s budget for all funds,” MacDonald said.
Chief of Staff Jim Williams told the assembly that with the adoption of the mill levy, property tax bills will be sent to property owners starting in July.
Assemblymember Barbara Haney asked why some mill rates were different than anticipated.
Williams said the borough has a complex taxing structure, where some parts of the budget remain flat or lower while others, such as individual service areas, tax to the cap to generate the needed revenue.
Williams noted the borough’s lower mill rate reflects higher property values in the borough due to new construction and increased real estate values.
“We kept our budget flat, but if property values skyrocket up, our mill rate will go down, and vice versa,” Williams said. “It’s really complex.”
Haney asked why the property values are going up “when we have an outflow from the taxing jurisdiction.”
“As an economist, when I see a decline in demand it generally means the prices fall,” Haney said.
Williams noted property rates fluctuate on a regular basis, new properties come onto the tax rolls and new construction improves property values.
The total estimated net taxable property value was $10.15 billion, or $481 million higher than the previous year.
According to the borough’s FY 2024 budget, new construction alone added $229.8 million in property valuation.
The North Pole City Council previously adopted its mill rate for the upcoming year at a June 5 meeting. North Pole’s mill rate was set at 3.5 mills, based on a total real property value of $1.32 million within the city limits.
The city of Fairbanks adopted its mill rate Monday night, setting its total mill levy at 6.218 mills, which includes 5.359 mills for the general fund, 0.228 mills for voter approved services and 0.631 mills for claims and judgments. The mill levy was set based on an estimated real property value of $3.05 billion.
