The Central Recycling Facility (CRF) on Marika Road will reopen Nov. 1 after abruptly closing in July.
The Borough Assembly voted Thursday to approve a contract with Green Star of Interior Alaska. Proposals for the project opened Aug. 12 and ended Monday. The contract passed 6-1, with Assemblymember Tammie Wilson voting against.
The recycling center closed July 1 due to the borough and the previous contractor, the Fairbanks Rescue Mission, disagreeing on a new contract. This is the longest closure of the Central Recycling Facility since its opening in 2017. Several local companies accepted aluminum while the facility was closed, including K&K Recycling and C&R Pipe and Steel.
The new contract will cost $1,028,800 for the initial three years, with the potential to renew for an additional two years at $771,600. From Nov. 1 until June 30, 2025, the project will total $1.8 million. The original contract with the Fairbanks Rescue Mission in 2017 was $1.25 million or $250,000 on an annual basis for three years with an option for an additional two-year period.
The former contractor, the Fairbanks Rescue Mission, conducted their program, the Green Collar Job Program, at the Central Recycling Facility. The mission used it as a jobs training program.
“I guess I’m just really disappointed that the community lost a huge opportunity — one, months of the recycling plant being closed, and second, the opportunity to train people to get moved up,” Wilson said. “I mean, Green Star is a good organization — they just have a different mission, and therefore the recycling center will as well.”
Recycling Manager Matt Pearson said there will be minimal changes to procedures at the facility, and the same materials will be received. He said he got plenty of feedback from residents wanting the recycling center to reopen as soon as possible.
Many residents, including Pearson himself, have been holding onto their recycling materials waiting for the center to reopen.
“The materials we ship out go to the Pacific Northwest to be recycling and make new products,” Pearson said.
Recycling creates a cost whether people recycle goods and materials or throw them in the landfill, Pearson said, and recycling is important in Alaska because it helps extend the life of landfills. Alaska uses shipping containers that return to the Lower 48 empty anyway, so using them would make recycling more cost effective. Recycling plants create jobs around the U.S. and align with national long-term goals for sustainability, he said.
The recycling center accepts aluminum, paper, cardboard, plastic bottles, plastic jugs and electronics. Hours after Nov. 1 will be noon to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays.
Contact Haley Lehman at 907-459-7575 or by email at hlehman@newsminer.com.