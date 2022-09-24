Recycling Depot

Amanda Bohman/News-Miner

A pile of computers collected by Green Star of Interior Alaska for recycling.

 Amanda Bohman/News-Miner

The Central Recycling Facility (CRF) on Marika Road will reopen Nov. 1 after abruptly closing in July.

The Borough Assembly voted Thursday to approve a contract with Green Star of Interior Alaska. Proposals for the project opened Aug. 12 and ended Monday. The contract passed 6-1, with Assemblymember Tammie Wilson voting against.

