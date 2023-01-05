The Fairbanks North Star Borough Natural Resources Development Division has announced an upcoming land sale and public comment period.
The resources division will host two open houses for borough residents to participate in the development process and understand the land being sold, according to a statement from the borough. Both open house events are free to attend.
A virtual open house will take place Jan. 9 on the Natural Resources Development website with a message from borough Mayor Bryce Ward and NRD Manager Daniel Welch. An in-person open house will occur from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, at the Pioneer Park Civic Center.
The public comment period will be open from Jan. 9 through Jan. 30.
The borough will host a cooperative development sale of two offerings of 3.7 acres. The properties suggested for sale are North Shanly Block 4 and a portion of Block 6.
Four properties will make up the auction sale: North Shanly, Block 9; two lots east of Birch Lake, south of the Richardson Highway; and the Old Salcha Transfer Site, northwest of the Richardson Highway/Johnson Road.
Complete information, including maps and instructions on participating in the virtual and in-person open house events and ways to provide comments, can be found at fnsb.gov/land.
