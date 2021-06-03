Negotiators with the borough and its largest union inched closer to finalizing a collective bargaining agreement Wednesday with the current contract expiring in a few weeks.
The latest offers exchanged were obtained via a public records request. Unresolved contract terms include wages, paid leave and health care benefits.
On wages, the Fairbanks North Star Borough Employees Association is seeking annual salary table increases of up to 3.2%. The borough is offering no salary increase for year one and up to 2.4% in subsequent years.
On leave, the borough wants employees to maintain a balance of 24 hours for emergencies. The employees association reluctantly agreed to that but provided that managers have the ability to waive it.
On health benefits, the borough is asking to raise the biweekly employee contribution, which is currently $126.25 for single employees and $156.25 for family plans. Those contributions would increase to $140 for single employees and $180 for family plans by the end of the new three-year contract under the borough’s latest offer.
The public employee union is seeking to maintain the current employee contribution for the first two contract years and raise it by $5 in the third year.
One sticking point is the membership of an employee-management health care committee.
The union is proposing to change the panel to reflect seven union members and four members appointed by the borough mayor.
“If you had the majority of the committee, you would be making all of the decisions for our health plan,” said Michelle Michel, borough human resources director.
Union negotiator Micheal Koskie said that’s no problem.
“There is nothing that says that management has to be equal to labor. We all work together,” he said.
Michel pointed out that the borough pays for most of the health care plan.
“It should at least be equal,” she said.
Negotiations resume Friday.
