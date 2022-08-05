The Fairbanks Borough North Star’s air pollution control district threw in its own concerns about the Kinross Alaska trucking plan after it approved a letter to Borough Mayor Bryce Ward over potential emissions impacts from the additional vehicles.
The commission held a public hearing, gathering testimony from residents and local agencies on how the increased traffic could raise PM2.5 emissions over four or five years starting in late 2024.
“Where we’re at right now I’m hoping that we are driving forward a serious discussion between the borough and Kinross and associated entities working on this problem,” said commission chair Michael Pollen.
The commission’s letter asks that the “FNSB seek a definitive proposal from Kinross” that details its hauling plan, transfer operations between staging sites, the types of engines the vehicles use and the emissions they will generate.
Other considerations the commission wants is for Kinross to use the lowest emission diesel engines possible or consider compressed natural gas-powered vehicles inside the nonattainment area.
Kinross Alaska plans to haul gold ore mined at Manh Choh about 247 miles to its Fort Knox mill site using custom-built 90-foot tractor-trailers. Kinross has stated it can anticipate up to 96 round trips per day, at a rate of two to four trucks per hour going each direction.
Trucks through Fairbanks will use Peger Road and Johansen Expressway to bypass the downtown area. Northbound trucks will go from the Richardson Highway to the Mitchell Expressway to Peger, then to Johansen and then onto the Steese Highway.
On top of safety, traffic and road condition concerns increased truck traffic could create, air pollution has been another item on the list. A substantial increase in PM2.5 pollution in the borough’s non-attainment area could increase the risk of noncompliance with the Environmental Protection Agency.
During citizens comments, Fairbanks resident and former state senator Gary Wilken said his group Advocates for Safe Alaska Highways (ASHA) constantly asked Kinross for information on the trucking plan, including the planned vehicles, but was greeted with a lack of transparency.
Wilken said the plan could add as many as 192 additional double-trailer trucks to the North Peger/Airport Way intersection, on top of the daily average 156 double-trailers record seen in 2021.
Former borough mayor Luke Hopkins called Kinross Alaska’s information on emissions lacking, indicating a report claimed “no impact” to the nonattainment area.
“I cannot understand how there will be no impacts,” Hopkins said, something he said is hard to believe in an area that’s seen a resurgence in wintertime particulate pollution. Failure to curtail emissions, he said, means strict penalties from the EPA, including a decrease in federal highway dollars.
He later added that the EPA made recommended changes to the Army Corps of Engineers to address traffic and pollution concerns before the latter grants a wetlands permit for the Manh Choh mine.
Tom Carlson, a technical expert with Trinity Consultants, said there’s an opportunity to conduct an emissions analysis that coincides with reviews of the borough nonattainment area and a FAST Planning air quality analysis segment of a long-range transportation update. Carlson’s company is the company hired to focus on air quality.
“The plan would be to look at and compare the emissions of those vehicles with applicable emissions budgets for all vehicles that are in the managed area,” Carlson said.
Air quality would be measured by tailpipe emissions, road dust created by increased travel and so forth.
Jackson Fox, executive director of FAST Planning, said his agency’s plan update will incorporate a projected 20-year growth in the Fairbanks/North Pole area, which will include the Kinross trucking operation.
Jackson said he anticipates personal vehicles stuck behind the trucks will “have to wait two or three light cycles” at the Peger/Airport Way intersection. An idea he has advocated includes an alternate transportation route away from the Peger/Airport Way route.
Carlson said the state has to provide the EPA with a report every four years on PM2.5 levels, including whether it’s met its target goals, and if not, explain the reasons and what it’s doing to reduce emissions by the end of 2024, whether from wood stoves (the major contributing factor) or increased traffic.
However, Carlson said FAST Planning’s own analysis will be conservative “based on the schedule for what work is being done and what information we do or do not have right now.”
Commissioner Maegan Weltzin said any proposed route change, while interesting, won’t change overall air quality concerns.
“The chances we won’t feel the effects is still unlikely because we have winds … air particles don’t care about boundaries,” Weltzin said.
Commissioner Kathleen Hook recommended the letter include the borough supporting FAST Planning’s efforts.
“This analysis will be critical to understanding the impact of these trucks,” Hook said.
The borough has seats on FAST Planning’s policy board, including the borough mayor and Assemblymember Savannah Fletcher.
Another addition includes supporting an alternative route to Peger/Airport Way.
Commissioner Tom Douglass pushed for Kinross to set up its own PM2.5 sensors as a way to keep track of things, but it received pushback from other commissioners.
Hook noted it would be more effective to model traffic flow PM2.5 than to monitor it in real-time with current technology. Commissioner Lawrence Duffy asked “how can we trust someone to monitor themselves or come up with a plan on short notice?”