Bryce Ward

Mayor Bryce Ward

The Fairbanks North Star Borough administration has proposed to repeal or combine certain commissions in what Borough Mayor Bryce Ward said would be a more streamlined and efficient use of resources.

In three separate ordinances, Ward proposed merging the Library Commission with Early Childhood Development Commission, folding the Carlson Community Activity Center Advisory Board into the overall Parks and Recreation Commission and repealing the Sustainability Commission and reassigning some of its tasks to the Economic Development Corporation.

Contact reporter Jack Barnwell at 907-459-7587 or jbarnwell@newsminer.com.