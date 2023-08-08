The Fairbanks North Star Borough administration has proposed to repeal or combine certain commissions in what Borough Mayor Bryce Ward said would be a more streamlined and efficient use of resources.
In three separate ordinances, Ward proposed merging the Library Commission with Early Childhood Development Commission, folding the Carlson Community Activity Center Advisory Board into the overall Parks and Recreation Commission and repealing the Sustainability Commission and reassigning some of its tasks to the Economic Development Corporation.
“This would really reduce the number of commissions that we have and would focus on key areas of impact,” Ward said at a Thursday Assembly work session.
All three ordinances come up for public hearing Thursday evening at the Juanita Helms Administration Center, 907 Terminal St. The Assembly meets at 6 p.m., with public hearings scheduled after 7 p.m.
The proposed consolidation isn’t the first change made to borough commissions and boards.
The Assembly approved an ordinance in June that reduced the frequency time of most commissions to at least once a quarter instead of monthly.
The decision was done in part to ease the workload on a critically understaffed borough personnel.
Library and childhood commissions
Combining the Library Commission with the Early Childhood Commission, Ward said, would “create a focus on literacy as a key component to the success of all borough residents.”
“What this would do is task the library commission with developing a strategy for literacy through the public library system,” Ward said. The strategy would include everything from early childhood and K-12 education to adults and senior citizens.
The Early Childhood Commission currently focuses on social-emotional success in a child’s first years, the importance of parenting in those years, developing resources to voluntarily increase early childhood program success and making recommendations on grant funds.
More recently, Ward said the commission has focused on coordinating health screenings, various playdate programs and the Family Friendly Workplace Awards.
The library commission, by comparison, has a more active role in hearing library selection appeals, advising the mayor’s office on policy and the library administration on budget decisions.
The ordinance hasn’t been sent to the commissions for feedback, but Ward said he spoke with a few commissioners from both groups “and the general sentiment is that they were interested in expansion of duties so long as it doesn’t overburden library staff.”
Ward added a concern from the early childhood commission chair was the potential loss of the health screening fair and Family Friendly Workplace Awards. Ward said the borough has been talking with the Greater Fairbanks Chamber of Commerce to take over the awards.
“For the health fair, we were just a coordinator in it and many of our commissioners are part of organizations that do the health fair,” Ward said. “If the community could come together and still have those services, we wouldn’t necessarily be the ones to coordinate it.”
Merging Carlson Center board, parks commission
The Carlson Center Activities Advisory Board is one of the last vestiges from when the borough-owned facility was operated by a third-party, Ward said. The board investigated substantial operations complaints, reviewed quarterly financial statements on a quarterly basis, looked at past and future event schedules and recommended fee schedules and budgets.
“The board has struggled with its goals since the borough took over operations of the Carlson Center because many of those functions and duties are taken up by the Assembly,” Ward said. “The facility operates differently now than it did when it was under third-party control.”
The Parks and Recreation Commission has a larger role in recommending and reviewing plans and programs, future needs and budget recommendations for the borough.
He added that there has been a desire by the Carlson Center advisory board to be more active in events planning and recommendations. The parks commission currently has vacancies that could accommodate those still serving on the advisory board.
Repealing sustainability commission
Ward said the goal with repealing the sustainability commission included folding some of resiliency components into the economic development commission.
The sustainability commission, which would end on Dec. 31, currently monitors and recommends changes to the borough’s recycling program, conducts long-range solid waste reductions and long-term sustainability goals that benefit the community socially and economically.
The economic development commission has a broader role by maintaining economic research and information, seeks funding for related activities and coordinates public and private resources to encourage growth.
The changes, Ward said, would add new responsibilities on the economic development commission’s agenda with a new focus on arctic sustainability and resiliency.
Oversight or review of the borough’s solid waste management and recycling would discontinue and be taken over by borough staff as reports to the Assembly.
The annual sustainability report would not be renewed, a topic Ward said could be addressed in the borough’s Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy (CEDS) document. The CEDS document, which underwent a complete rewrite in 2022, provides a five-year roadmap for several key sectors and industries and development.
Assemblymember Brett Rotermund asked whether commissions could be expanded if they become overtasked with changed or added responsibilities.
Ward said the Assembly could make changes to commission membership by adopting new ordinances. However, he added he doubts “there will be an issue with capacity.”
Assemblymember David Guttenberg pushed back against some of the concepts, who told the mayor none of the library commissioners had an idea of the ordinance.
“When we have library commissions and boards and have a long standing history and don’t talk to them, I think it’s just disrespectful,” Guttenberg said.
Ward countered there’s a fine line on how the borough engages with its boards and commissions, adding the Alaska Open Meetings Act limits the number of commissioners he can speak with.
Guttenberg asked about whether the new tasks of the economic development commission would include providing insight into senior citizen demands and impacts in annual reviews of the CEDS.
Ward noted the borough’s senior citizen advisory committee develops its own report. He added that the CEDS focuses more on industries, such as mining, education and tourism.
Guttenberg disagreed, noting senior citizens contribute a large chunk to the economy.
“If you take them out, there is a void that is left unfilled,” Guttenberg said.