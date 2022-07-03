Recyclers will have to look elsewhere to dispose of cans and bottles after the Fairbanks North Star Borough abruptly announced late Friday afternoon that its central recycling center on Marika Road was closed until further notice.
Would-be recyclers Saturday morning who pulled up to the recycling center were greeted with a lamented cardboard sign taped to a sandwich board reading “closed until further notice, see press release.” No press release was attached to the sign.
“This closure is a result of the borough and the contractor being unable to agree on a new contract,” the borough stated in its Friday notice. The borough will issue a procurement solicitation, or open the contract for bid, for a new operator but “is expected to take two to three months.”
Carmen Brooks, an avid recycler who volunteers with Hope Church for its Friday night free food distribution, normally collects and recycles all the cardboard on Saturdays from the previous night’s events.
“I pack up as much as I can fit into a Subaru,” Brooks said. “This is a huge disappointment.”
Brooks said it was first she heard of the closure since the borough announced it late Friday afternoon.
“I wouldn’t have packed my car,” Brooks said.
North Pole area resident Linda Salley said she checked the recycling center’s hours Friday morning to make sure it wasn’t closed for the Fourth of July holiday weekend. She said there was nothing about the closure at the time. She recycles mostly plastic bottles, cardboard and paper products and makes the trip to Fairbanks when she’s saved up enough.
“Now I’ve got to go back and unpack it all from my car,” Salley said.
Longtime Fairbanks resident Jayne Naze likewise said it was the first she heard of the closure Saturday. She normally visits the recycling center on a Saturday because of the center’s earlier hours operations and because of time commitments during the week. But it’s not completely surprising about the reason.
“I’ve been a resident here for a long time so I’ve seen recycling efforts that have come gone,” Naze said. “I’m used to changes but I am disappointed. Hopefully it can be resolved soon.”
Valerie Therrien pulled up with the goal of recycling old newspapers and other items. She was surprised to see it closed.
“What a bummer because there’s not many options to recycle,” Therrien said.
She called the closure very disappointing and the expected time to secure a new contractor “way too long.”
“Newspaper and cardboards can take up a lot of room in landfill,” Therrien said.
The recycling center is relatively new to the Fairbanks area, having opened Sept. 1, 2017. It opened after years of input and what public identified as a need for the community.
The borough did provide two alternatives for residents looking to dispose of aluminum recyclables, such as soda cans. C&R Pipe and Steel at 401 E. Van Horn Road and K&K Recycling at 1262 Old Richardson Highway, both in Fairbanks.
The closure of the borough recycling center means environmentally-minded residents will be limited in what they can recycle. The center accepted a diverse array of household items, including aluminum cans and plastic #1 and #2 bottles/jugs, corrugated cardboard, mixed paper, boxboard, office paper, newspaper and electronics.
Brooks, the Hope Church volunteer, said the limited options until the center reopens will be frustrating, especially for those who use it on a Saturday.
“When I’m usually here on a Saturday, there are a lot of cars in both lanes,” Brooks said. “You have to wait to unload your vehicle.”
TheFairbanks Rescue Mission, whose Green Collar Jobs Program has utilized the recycling center for job training, could not be reached for comment Saturday.