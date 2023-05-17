A panel including law enforcement, emergency response, peer support and medical backgrounds provided insight on some of the ongoing trends connected to opioid use and addiction in the Fairbanks North Star Borough Tuesday morning at the Wedgewood Resort.
Panelists included Fairbanks Police Chief Ron Dupee, Fort Wainwright Police Chief Thomas Kearns, Alaska Behavioral Health Clinic Manager Sarah Koogle, which operates Fairbanks mobile crisis teams, Dr. Mark Simon from Fairbanks Memorial Hospital, Fairbanks Assistant Fire Chief Andrew Coccaro and Fairbanks Correctional Center Probation Officer Lacey Church.
The panel was part of the Symposium on Opioids held by the city of Fairbanks, which continues today and Thursday.
The Symposium on Opioids focuses on several topics, including reentry, mental health, barriers to jobs, homelessness and the ongoing crisis Alaska faces with opioid and fentanyl addiction. A national opioid settlement, along with a Ramuson Foundation grant, funded the symposium. The event is also sponsored by the Fairbanks Wellness Coalition and Tanana Chiefs Conference.
The panel touched on everything from service calls to types of trends, possible solutions to address situations and changes in the system.
Coccaro, who has a background as paramedic and medical examiner, noted an increase in opioid-related responses and overdoses aren’t a local problem.
“It doesn’t touch just a certain demographic, I saw it touch every walk of life,” Coccaro said.
He added while ambulances have seen a downtick in current overdose-related calls, they come in waves.
“This is something that has plagued professionals in my field for years,” Coccaro said.
Simon, an emergency room doctor, said access to opioids and other drugs “are becoming easier to get and are as or more destructive” than some other drugs such as heroin. Methamphetamines, he added, compound the issue because of the rapid addiction and being mixed into other substances, much like fentanyl.
“It is in my opinion very disruptive and problematic … it creates a complicated nexus of problems,” Simon said.
Church said in the past offenders who were incarcerated and came went through detoxication process. Some could be placed in a local halfway home program within 24 hours while waiting for their cases to be wrapped up.
“Detox seems to be taking longer now,” Church said. “It may be a week before they detox. We have to be patient.”
Church added FCC provides substance abuse assessments and encourage offenders to use the service, “but it’s their choice.”
Kearns noted that the impacts on Fort Wainwright occur on a much smaller scale but are still present in some form.
“We are not immune to it because what is happening in the community is happening on post, just on a smaller scale,” Kearns said.
Dupee and Koogle likewise agreed with seeing ups and downs in trends.
Koogle, whose organization employs mobile crisis teams, said a lack of an open door policy can impede recovery options.
Dupee noted that the type of drugs has changed over the years. Fentanyl, for example, can be shipped in a powder form and laced with other types of drugs, or turned into pill form.
“There is a lot of the stuff we are seeing is coming in powder form and being manufactured,” Dupee said. “From the user end, I would caution being careful of any medication looking tablets that don’t look normal or are in strange packaging.”
Both Dupee and Coccaro noted many calls aren’t reported due to easier access to naloxone, which is used to reverse a drug overdose if used promptly.
A change in handling solutions
The panelists agreed that approaches to handling addiction and mental health have evolved over the past several years.
Coccaro noted paramedics and EMTs once had the purpose of “see the patient, treat the patient, transport the patient.”
Now, EMTs and paramedics are receiving additional training as ambulances become more involved in the first-line response.
“There is a lot we can do if we are called out soon enough,” Coccaro said.
Koogle stressed the need for a “No Wrong Door” approach in the Fairbanks North Star Borough. She noted presently there is a constant challenge for some to seek mental health services at outpatient clinic if they are high because it requires consent to treatment. The process would require sending through a lengthy process.
“The client ends up bouncing back and forth,” Koogle said. “With ‘No Wrong Door’ approach, you can go to a facility or could be drooped off by a police officer and you get treated for both substance abuse and mental health, no questions asked.”
Koogle said that the Fairbanks Mobile Crisis Teams, which include a peer support specialist and a clinician, have provided invaluable in responding. The service is funded through the Alaska Mental Health Trust Authority to address mental health crisis points.
Koogle stressed the need for stronger peer support connections on top of what has already been established with several organizations such as Tanana Chiefs Conference, Fairbanks Native Association and others.
“Peer support can be anywhere, not just in a specific type of of setting,” Koogle said. “It has helped break down barriers, confidentiality, and the relationship and trust we’ve build has resulted in better care for our clients in the community.”
Kearns, Fort Wainwright’s police chief, said his department partnered with the Fairbanks Wellness Coalition to provide additional mental health services for residents living on the installation. He noted some soldiers are either reluctant to utilize military-provided services or they might be minimal.
“Soldiers and their families were not aware of those services in the community, or believed there no way they could afford them when many of the services are available for free or could be covered by their insurance,” Kearns said.
While still in its early stage, Kearns said the partnership the Wellness Coalition intends to provide classes, outreach and options for counseling resources.
Dupee stressed the need for continued partnerships. He said the department has build with the Fairbanks NAACP, Fairbanks Native Association, Denakkanaaga and others to break down barriers.
Simon, with Fairbanks Memorial, said while the national healthcare system is slowly adapting to change, the emergency room still serves as place to address immediate concerns.
“Changes within medicine can be slow, the world has gotten much faster, so the institutes are not quite as nimble,” Simon said.
Addiction recovery methods such as methadone and Suboxone can be beneficial, but “incomplete because they clearly don’t work for everyone or have honeymoon that is short.”
He said that’s where community support can step in.
“The whole idea of community ... is what I think of when it gets to the problem. Drugs are powerful and easy to get and not going away,” Simon said. “Service providers can have relationships within in this community where there is a much warmer handoff of resources to help get to where they need to go.”
The symposium continues today and Thursday at the Wedgewood Resort, starting at 9 a.m.
Today’s program focuses on community solutions, including a local services provider panel, a brain injury and opioid misuse presentation, and resources from the Alaska Housing Finance Corporation. Thursday’s agenda, focused on action, includes presentations by the Alaska Mental Health Trust Authority, a focus on crisis stabilization centers and peer support information.