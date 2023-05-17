Fentanyl workshop

A naloxone rescue kit distributed at a January fentanyl awareness workshop. Naloxone is used an immediate response to reverse the overdose effects of opioids, including fentanyl.

A panel including law enforcement, emergency response, peer support and medical backgrounds provided insight on some of the ongoing trends connected to opioid use and addiction in the Fairbanks North Star Borough Tuesday morning at the Wedgewood Resort.

Panelists included Fairbanks Police Chief Ron Dupee, Fort Wainwright Police Chief Thomas Kearns, Alaska Behavioral Health Clinic Manager Sarah Koogle, which operates Fairbanks mobile crisis teams, Dr. Mark Simon from Fairbanks Memorial Hospital, Fairbanks Assistant Fire Chief Andrew Coccaro and Fairbanks Correctional Center Probation Officer Lacey Church.

