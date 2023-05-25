Local law enforcement agencies are investigating a bomb threat in Fairbanks Thursday morning.
FPD received a report of a possible explosive near the Tanana Chiefs Conference Sobering Center around 8 a.m. Wednesday, according to PulsePoint.
Updated: May 25, 2023 @ 10:54 am
FPD requested in a FaceBook post around 8:30 a.m. that anyone within a quarter mile range of the 1300 block of Moore Street evacuate the area. Pioneer Park was also evacuated, according to Fairbanks North Star Borough Spokesperson Lanien Livingston. Local roads are barricaded at McCollum Ave and Eagan Ave.
Spokesperson Teal Soden said that the Explosive Ordnance Disposal Company based at Fort Wainwright is responding to the possible bomb.
This story will be updated.
