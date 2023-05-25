EOD Company responds to bomb threat

The 65th Explosive Ordnance Disposal Company based at Fort Wainwright responds to the possible explosive on Moore Street on Thursday, May 25, 2023.

 Jack Barnwell/News-Miner

Local law enforcement agencies are investigating a bomb threat in Fairbanks Thursday morning.

FPD received a report of a possible explosive near the Tanana Chiefs Conference Sobering Center around 8 a.m. Wednesday, according to PulsePoint.

Contact Haley Lehman at 907-459-7575 or by email at hlehman@newsminer.com.