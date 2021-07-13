The body of a Fort Yukon man who was missing after being thrown from a boat in late June was recovered on July 10, ending a weeks-long search. The remains of Sampson Peter III were located about 40 miles downriver of Fort Yukon, near the mouth of Lower Birch Creek, according to Alaska State Trooper dispatch.
Peter, 42, was thrown from the boat after it collided with a sandbar near Fort Yukon on the evening of June 25, the dispatch stated. Peter was a passenger in the boat, which had one other occupant. The other individual could not immediately locate Peter. Searches by the troopers, Fort Yukon police, the Civil Air Patrol and volunteers were initially unsuccessful.
The remains have been sent to the state medical examiner’s office.