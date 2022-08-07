A man apparently died alone in his home in a fire early Friday morning, according to the Alaska Department of Public Safety.
An autopsy is being conducted to confirm the identity of the human remains found in the house and the cause of death. The cause of the fire is also under investigation.
Authorities learned of the fire about 4:15 a.m. on Friday. Alaska State Troopers responded because the home was located outside of a fire protection district.
The owner of the single-story home, located at the 5100 block of Chena Hot Springs Road, was not named in the public safety report. Neighbors reportedly saw him on the property Thursday evening.
"Troopers arrived on scene to find a single story structure heavily engulfed," reads the report from the Alaska Department of Public Safety. "Preliminary interviews with friends and neighbors reported that the homeowner and sole occupant of the structure, an adult male, had been seen the evening prior, and that both of his primary vehicles and 4-wheeler were in the driveway."
A fire department was brought in to "cool the scene" so that the house could be searched.
"An Alaska Department of Public Safety Deputy Fire Marshal (DFM) from Fairbanks responded to conduct an origin and cause investigation. North Star Volunteer Fire Department (NSVFD) responded to assist with cooling the scene to facilitate the investigation," the public safety report reads.
The report did not say where inside the home the human remains were found.
"A preliminary investigation of the origin and cause revealed that the fire originated in the living room and spread throughout the structure," the report reads.
Contact staff writer Amanda Bohman at 907-459-7545, at abohman@newsminer.com or follow her at twitter.com/FDNMborough.