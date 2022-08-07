Alaska State Troopers

A man apparently died alone in his home in a fire early Friday morning, according to the Alaska Department of Public Safety. 

An autopsy is being conducted to confirm the identity of the human remains found in the house and the cause of death. The cause of the fire is also under investigation. 

Contact staff writer Amanda Bohman at 907-459-7545, at abohman@newsminer.com or follow her at twitter.com/FDNMborough.

Recommended for you