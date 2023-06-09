Alaska State Troopers have located the body and vehicle of a Fairbanks woman who was reported missing in May, according to a trooper news release.
Sunday Powers, 30, was found in the Trapper Creek area June 2 along with the body of 34-year-old Anchorage resident Kami Clark.
“Investigators believe that Sunday and Kami were murdered based on evidence at the scene,” the trooper report stated.
Troopers began investigating Powers' disappearance as suspicious after she was reported missing on May 24 following a 911 call she made before she went missing.
Troopers began searching for Powers along the Parks Highway, where they believed she was traveling.
The Alaska Bureau of Investigation, along with state, local and federal law enforcement agencies are looking for information on the deaths of Powers and Clark.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Troopers at 907-352-5401 or submit a tip through the AKTips smartphone app or online at https://a.tip411.com/a/85523.