The bodies of three Alaska state employees arrived at Fairbanks International Airport on Thursday to be greeted by an escort of Alaska Department of Natural Resources vehicles.

The remains of Justin Germann, 27, and Ronnie Daanen, 51, arrived in Fairbanks in the morning, while those of Tori Moore, 26, arrived just before 2 p.m. Both processions made their way from the airport to Blanchard Funeral Homes.

