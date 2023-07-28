The bodies of three Alaska state employees arrived at Fairbanks International Airport on Thursday to be greeted by an escort of Alaska Department of Natural Resources vehicles.
The remains of Justin Germann, 27, and Ronnie Daanen, 51, arrived in Fairbanks in the morning, while those of Tori Moore, 26, arrived just before 2 p.m. Both processions made their way from the airport to Blanchard Funeral Homes.
Germann, Daanen and Moore were DNR Division of Geological & Geophysical Surveys employees, while Higdon was employed by Homer-based Maritime Helicopters. The helicopter was flown out of Utqiagvik and was reported overdue on July 20.
As the procession made its way east on Airport Way, a large group of friends, co-workers and family members gathered across from the DNR Fairbanks office to pay their respects.
The three employees, along with North Pole pilot Bernard “Tony” Higdon, 48, were killed on July 20 following a helicopter crash on the North Slope 50 miles south of Utqiagvik while surveying the area.
Daanen and Germann were both Fairbanks residents. Daanen, originally from the Netherlands, was a permafrost specialist, and Germann was a state hydrologist.
Moore, was a geologist who originally came from South Bend, Indiana.
Volunteer and North Slope Borough rescue dive teams recovered their bodies on Sunday from a lake into which the helicopter crashed. The National Safety Transportation is investigating the cause of the crash.
Family members and friends described Daanen to the Associated Press as “MacGyver” for his ability to quickly fix anything and as a good-natured, good-humored caring individual.
Germann, who earned his degree from the University of North Dakota, paid tuition by joining the North Dakota National Guard. He completed an internship in Alaska and quickly returned after it ended, his mother Karla Germann told the AP.
Moore, who earned her degree in geological and earth sciences, described on her LinkedIn page as being ““interested in biogeochemistry, planetary science, environmental science.”
Higdon, the North Pole pilot, transitioned from an Army pilot stationed at Fort Wainwright to a civilian sector helicopter pilot after 13 years of service, including as a military police officer.
