The Fairbanks North Star Borough School District Board of Education approved new health education material for middle and high school students Tuesday night but rejected a sex education supplement that some members of the public and the board considered controversial.
The core textbooks, published by Goodheart-Willcox, provide updated information based on grade level. Middle school material includes mental and emotional health, physical health, and the impacts of drugs, tobacco and alcohol on human development. The high school book expands on those subjects and includes sections on healthy relationships.
The human sexuality portion the board rejected included additional material. The middle school version provides two chapters on human health, sexuality, feelings and behaviors, unwanted sexual activity, teen pregnancy, parenthood and prevention. The high school version expands on those topics and adds in aspects of sexuality, feelings and behaviors.
Chane Beam, executive director for teaching and learning, said students would not have access to the sexual education material until teachers begin the unit. He added teachers are required to give parents two weeks notification and that parents can opt their students out of the assignments.
The district’s current health materials are at least a decade old and considered outdated.
The overall materials will cost $122,500 to purchase, including $10,000 for supplemental.
Public testimony
Several residents spoke against the supplemental sexual education material, calling it inappropriate.
North Pole resident Barbara Tyndell said she reviewed the material and, while she had no real complaints with the main health textbook, she said the sexual educational supplement gave her pause.
“I was pretty appalled,” Tyndell said. “I was looking at the material and asked who needs to know this stuff, except if you were studying to be a gynecologist.”
She said it resembled “more of a medical manual telling you what all these bits and pieces … and were crass and vile.”
Others supported the material as something that reflects modern needs.
“Graduates must know how their bodies work, how to maintain physical and mental health, know what consent means and what to do after an assault, and when and where to seek reproductive health care,” said Jennifer Schmidt, a nurse and former board member. “It is excruciating to talk about a concern of ‘down there’ over the phone or in a clinic room when lacking the medical terms to describe.”
Schmidt said the core textbook fails to provide comprehensive information on contraception and pregnancy, something the supplemental can do.
“Students need facts to sort out the misinformation on this topic and on sexual and gender identity,” Schmidt said. She asked that health teachers be directed to teach the material earlier in class sessions.
Board split
Board members agreed with the need to update the core health textbooks but were split on the human sexuality supplement.
Board member Melissa Burnett said she had personal and practical reasons for voting against the purchase. From a financial position, she said with the district still in labor negotiations, $10,000 could be used for teacher training. Burnett later clarified that she believes topics such as gender identity and sexual preferences should not be taught in middle school or high school.
Board member Erin Morotti fully supported the sexual education supplement, noting that someone’s sexual identity and orientation are “medically accurate and federally protected classes,” not social issues.
Without the appropriate educational material, she said, students will get inaccurate or biased information from sources such as media, social media and peers.
“These materials discussed here are vetted and reviewed by over 20 experts across the county,” Morotti said.
She later added that the $10,000 cost was a minuscule amount in the district’s budget.
“Anyone who is saying it’s because of the cost, I feel that is a cop-out,” Morotti said.
Board member April Smith said she approved of the health material in general despite the sexual education supplement “containing things that are contrary to my own personal faith and core deeply held beliefs.”
She called the core textbook “very modern and updated, and presented to be very tasteful” but opposed the supplemental material, saying it would erode public trust.
“The cost isn’t the $10,000, the cost is the trust of the public,” Smith said. “It is a controversial issue by putting it into our approved materials … it approves bringing those materials into our classroom and initiates those conversations.”
She noted the district can’t afford controversy in a time where anti-public education people use the topics as leverage to cut funding.
“Let’s be a reliable, trustworthy organization that we claim to be,” Smith said. She said the core material covers the district’s human sexuality curriculum requirements.
Board member Brandy Harty said the core material provides critical updates in human health, including reproductive systems.
“I taught at Hutchison … and I can tell you that those students desperately could have used this information,” Harty said. “Alaska is known for having an unbearably high teen pregnancy rate and a lot of that is due to misinformation.”
The supplemental material, she added, contains much needed comprehensive information on topics such as LBGTQ identity that aren’t controversial.
“Saying that information is controversial is saying that someone’s family members are controversial,” Harty said. “Whether you agree or not with someone’s lifestyle doesn’t mean those people don’t exist.”
Board member Tim Doran said in reviewing the supplemental, several things stood out as easy to follow, factual and not pushing an agenda. He added the information on LGBTQ identity “is basically a vocabulary lesson, nonjudgmental but inclusive.”
Col. Antonio Alvarado, Eielson Air Force Base’s board representative, said the Defense Department recognizes the diversity reflected in the all-volunteer military.
“In my time as a commander, I’ve had countless members of the LGBTQ community that still have a difficult time coming to terms on having discussions,” Alvarado said. “For me to say no would not be consistent with who we are, which is to be accepting of all who want to serve our country.”
Board President Chrya Sanderson said public education remains the only place to provide equal opportunity across the board.
“Students are wrestling with so many different decisions,” Sanderson said. “I am in total support of the [core] books … they seem not to make judgmental types of statements. I believe it’s comprehensive and done in a good format.”
But she said she struggled with the supplemental material because it went against her personal values.
In voting, Smith moved to exempt the human sexuality supplement from being approved. The motion ultimately passed in a 4-3 vote, along with the purchase of the health book, with Morotti, Doran and Harty voting no. The core health textbook was adopted in a 5-2 vote, with Harty and Morotti voting no.
Morotti said the board decision “is discriminatory against LGBTQ community and not comprehensive without the supplements.”
Doran said he believed “students should get the updated materials” but was disappointed with not including the supplement. However, he said he would respect the board vote.
“I hope the message for me is that we do not leave out, discriminate or carve out any part of our community,” Doran said. “As we provide education and information for students that we make sure the message is clear they are included and welcome in our schools.”