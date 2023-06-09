FNSB School District headquarters

The Fairbanks North Star Borough School District Administrative Center in downtown Fairbanks. 

The Fairbanks North Star Borough School District Board of Education approved new health education material for middle and high school students Tuesday night but rejected a sex education supplement that some members of the public and the board considered controversial.

The core textbooks, published by Goodheart-Willcox, provide updated information based on grade level. Middle school material includes mental and emotional health, physical health, and the impacts of drugs, tobacco and alcohol on human development. The high school book expands on those subjects and includes sections on healthy relationships.

