The Bureau of Land Management is holding virtual public meetings on its proposals for travel and management of the White Mountains National Recreation Area and Steese National Conservation Area. Today there is a meeting about the White Mountains NRA from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday is the meeting about the Steese NCA from 5:30-7:30 p.m.
The meetings will consist of presentations of the plans; there will not be an opportunity to comment during the meetings. Comments need to be submitted in writing, BLM spokesperson Eric Tausch said. The 30-day comment period for the draft travel management plans and environmental assessment for both areas closes on Aug. 20.
The plans evaluate public access and travel activities on BLM managed lands. The goal is to “work to establish a plan that works best for all users,” Tausch said. This requires finding a balance between protecting the natural environment and creating a system for a diverse variety of users. As Tausch explained it, “The effort is aimed to protect resources for future generations while making as much land available to as many types of users as possible now.”
It is critical that the public be involved in the creation of the plans, Tausch said. According to Tausch, input is important because trails are used by so many different types of recreators during all seasons. This includes all methods of transportation, such as foot, ski, dogsled and bicycle as well as different motorized vehicles. The number of people on the trails as well as the number of ways people use trails has “increased dramatically” over the last five years, Tausch said, making the plans to protect the habitat even more crucial.
The dialogue needs to be between not only trail users and BLM, but also between different user groups, he explained. Through a comprehensive discussion, it is possible to determine the best management plan for all users as well as the environment.
“It’s absolutely critical to know that participation makes a difference,” Tausch said.
BLM held public meetings to determine the natural resource management needs, road and trail design and conditions as well as recreational and non-recreational uses of roads and trails in 2019. The next step is to evaluate the comments and make changes accordingly, Tausch said.
Located north of Fairbanks, the one-million-acre White Mountain NRA includes 250 miles of groomed trails and 12 public use cabins. The 1.2-million-acre Steese NCA was designated under the Alaska National Interest Lands Conservation Act of 1980 to protect the land, particularly caribou habitat.
Those interested in attending meetings are required to register. Register for the White Mountains NRA meeting at ow.ly/XjKQ50FA5qh and for the Steese NCA meeting at ow.ly/AphC50FzihB.
Submit a comment online at eplanning.blm.gov/eplanning-ui/project/120326/510 or by emailing the BLM at blm_ak_fd_tmp@blm.gov.