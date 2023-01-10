The Bureau of Land Management is inviting the public to comment on a new river management plan for the Birch Creek Wild and Scenic River.

Birch Creek is a 126-mile long creek on the Ikhèenjik River watershed, located approximately 70 miles northeast of Fairbanks. BLM is in the process of creating the plan, which will update the 1983 River Management Plan.

