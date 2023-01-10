The Bureau of Land Management is inviting the public to comment on a new river management plan for the Birch Creek Wild and Scenic River.
Birch Creek is a 126-mile long creek on the Ikhèenjik River watershed, located approximately 70 miles northeast of Fairbanks. BLM is in the process of creating the plan, which will update the 1983 River Management Plan.
“The new plan will address resource protection, development of lands and facilities, user capacities and other management practices necessary or desirable to achieve the purposes of the Wild and Scenic Rivers Act of 1968,” the BLM stated online.
“Wild and scenic rivers help protect water quality, maintain biodiversity and increase landscape resilience for the benefit and enjoyment of present and future generations,” BLM Fairbanks District Manager Geoff Beyersdorf said. “Gathering public input helps us to prepare plans that are responsive to public values and interests.”
The plan will align with the Biden-Harris administration’s America the Beautiful goal of conserving at least 30% of U.S. lands and waters by 2030, according to the White House.
The BLM will host a public Zoom meeting about the plan from 5-7 p.m. Jan. 17. Public comments can be submitted to bit.ly/3GOGamZ until Feb. 4.
The National Wild and Scenic Rivers System was created in 1969 by Congress to protect free-flowing rivers in the United States, according to the National Wild and Scenic Rivers System. The Wild and Scenic Rivers Act protects more than 13,400 miles of rivers and streams. A wild river is defined by the National Wild and Scenic Rivers System as, “rivers or sections of rivers that are free of impoundments and generally inaccessible except by trail, with watersheds or shorelines essentially primitive and waters unpolluted.
Birch Creek was designated a wild and scenic river on Dec. 2, 1980. The values that caused it to be designated a wild and scenic river were identified in 2016 as recreational, scenic and fisheries, according to the BLM.
