White Mountains sunset

Edward H Callaghan

The sun sets in the beautiful White Mountains National Recreation Area.

The Bureau of Land Management re-opened the western portion of the White Mountains National Recreation Area after the Lost Horse Creek Fire diminished, according to a BLM news release.

The re-opening includes the entire western part of the recreation area near the Wickersham Dome Trailhead at mile 28 Elliott Highway.

