The Bureau of Land Management re-opened the western portion of the White Mountains National Recreation Area after the Lost Horse Creek Fire diminished, according to a BLM news release.
The re-opening includes the entire western part of the recreation area near the Wickersham Dome Trailhead at mile 28 Elliott Highway.
BLM officials also noted that recent wet weather has helped with controlling the wildland fire that prompted the closure in July, but added “visitors should remain alert for changes.”
“If there is another hot and dry period, the fire could come back to life and prompt another temporary area closure,” said Eastern Interior Field Office Manager Tim Hammond. “We ask that visitors continue to exercise safe practices and recreate responsibly on public lands to prevent wildfires.”
The BLM recommends visitors continue to practice outdoor fire safety standards, putting out a fire entirely before leaving the site, including making fires only if enough water exists to put it out, never leaving a fire unattended and keeping them small and manageable.
The BLM issued its last planned update for the 9,317-acre Lost Horse Creek, which originally prompted a temporary evacuation in the Haystack subdivision north of Fairbanks on Aug. 2 and lifted five days later.
Fire managers are expecting to complete fire suppression on its southwest corner near Haystack in the next seven to 10 days. As of Monday it was 23% contained.
“The Alaska Green Team would like to thank all the cooperators and community members that have contributed to the firefighting effort. We appreciate your patience, support and hospitality during our time here on the fire” says Incident Commander Peter Butteri.
