The Bureau of Land Management Alaska Fire Service and U.S. Army Alaska will burn piles of woody debris on military land starting as early as Saturday. Burning operations for piles may continue, as conditions allow, until Oct. 21.
The roughly 1,000 piles targeted for burning are located and are prioritized in this order:
• Fort Wainwright: Two different locations in the vicinity of Birch Hill.
• Tanana Flats Training Area: One location 12 miles south of Fairbanks and another location 2 miles east of Salcha.
• Yukon Training Area: Several locations between 5 miles north and 15 miles east of Eielson Air Force Base.
• Delta Training Area: Several locations between 15 miles west and 8 miles southeast of Delta Junction.
Crews from the BLM and Army Alaska created these piles over the past few summers as part of several hazardous fuels reduction projects conducted to reduce the risk of wildfire on military lands. The piles will be ignited when weather conditions will minimize the impact of smoke on populated areas.