Prescribed burn

The Bureau of Land Management Alaska Fire Service and U.S. Army Alaska will burn piles of woody debris on military land starting as early as Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. BLM Alaska Fire Service

 BLM Alaska Fire Service

The Bureau of Land Management Alaska Fire Service and U.S. Army Alaska will burn piles of woody debris on military land starting as early as Saturday. Burning operations for piles may continue, as conditions allow, until Oct. 21.

The roughly 1,000 piles targeted for burning are located and are prioritized in this order: