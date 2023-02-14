Eleazar's Cabin

Courtesy of BLM

The northern lights flicker behind Eleazar’s Cabin in the White Mountains National Recreation Area.

 Courtesy of BLM

The Bureau of Land Management is accepting public comments on proposals to increase campground and cabin reservation fees in the White Mountains National Recreation Area and Taylor Highway Recreation Site.

The White Mountains National Recreation Area is a one million acre area an hour’s drive north of Fairbanks.

Contact Haley Lehman at 907-459-7575 or by email at hlehman@newsminer.com