The Bureau of Land Management is accepting public comments on proposals to increase campground and cabin reservation fees in the White Mountains National Recreation Area and Taylor Highway Recreation Site.
The White Mountains National Recreation Area is a one million acre area an hour’s drive north of Fairbanks.
“Recreation fees are reinvested directly back into the local recreation program to expand and improve recreational opportunities,” BLM Fairbanks District Manager Geoff Beyersdorf said. “Fees paid here, stay here.”
The plans propose increasing the fees at drive-in campsites at Cripple Creek, Eagle, Mouint Prindle, Ophir, Walker Fork and West Fork campgrounds from $6 to $12, walk-in sites at Cripple Creek Campground from $3 to $6, group fees at Ophir Campground from $6 to $24, and cabins in the White Mountains National Recreation Area from $25 to $42.
Cabin fees have not been raised since 2009. Fees provide trailheads, waysides, campgrounds, and day-use areas for visitors.
Each cabin brings in an average of $2,000 to $5,000 a year, and increasing fees at campsites and campgrounds would double that amount.
