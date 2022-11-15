Craft Beer & Brewing’s Best 20 Beers in 2022 list recognizes Black Spruce Brewing Company’s Aroma Dome IPA. Earlier this year, the Aroma Dome was rated 99/100 by Craft Beer & Brewing by judges certified through the Beer Judge Certification Program.

“When we opened in 2018, Aroma Dome IPA was the first beer we brewed on our new system,” co-owner Stephanie Haskins, said. Stephanie Haskins, Casey Fristoe, and Jake Hovenden opened Black Spruce in 2018. Aroma Dome has since been their flagship IPA and the beer Black Spruce is most often recognized for.

Contact Haley Lehman at 907-459-7575 or by email at hlehman@newsminer.com