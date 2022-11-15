Craft Beer & Brewing’s Best 20 Beers in 2022 list recognizes Black Spruce Brewing Company’s Aroma Dome IPA. Earlier this year, the Aroma Dome was rated 99/100 by Craft Beer & Brewing by judges certified through the Beer Judge Certification Program.
“When we opened in 2018, Aroma Dome IPA was the first beer we brewed on our new system,” co-owner Stephanie Haskins, said. Stephanie Haskins, Casey Fristoe, and Jake Hovenden opened Black Spruce in 2018. Aroma Dome has since been their flagship IPA and the beer Black Spruce is most often recognized for.
“I’m really proud of our production team,” Haskins said. It means a lot to us to be recognized, she said.
“It’s really humbling,” co-owner Casey Fristoe, said. “We have a pretty small production team, and we work hard continually to improve on all of our beers.” Fristoe said Aroma Dome has undergone countless iterations to tweak the recipe and get as much flavor out of the hops as they can.
The Aroma Dome IPA has a nice moderate bitterness and punchy hop character without being overwhelming, Haskins said.
“It’s really juicy and easy to drink, which makes it an approachable beer,” Haskins said. Craft Beer & Brewing said the Aroma Dome IPA has flavors of honeydew melon, cucumber and yuzu.
“Light spicy hop notes show up in the form of peppery arugula, dank weed and earth, grounding with a firm foundation for the lighter melon and citrus,” the review by Craft Beer & Brewing said.
“I think of every day as a celebration of Aroma Dome,” Fristoe said. Black Spruce celebrates their fourth anniversary in December with a special anniversary beer called Treble Dome. Treble Dome amps up the qualities of Aroma Dome that they love, exaggerates the citrus and tropical fruit quality, and is a little heavier, Haskins said. “It’s fun to play around and do a different take on a beer we all have really grown to love and enjoy drinking,” Haskins said.
Black Spruce Brewing Company is located at 3290 Peger Rd. They are open 3-8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 12-8 p.m. Saturday.
