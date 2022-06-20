As part of an ongoing effort to reintroduce wood bison to Alaska, 40 11-month-old bison were transported from Canada to Fairbanks in mid-April, where they have been housed at the University of Alaska Fairbanks’ Large Animal Research Station, also known as LARS.
The bison are still at LARS for a few more weeks.
They will be shipped via barge in early July, Alaska Department of Fish and Game biologist Darren Bruning said, Most of the bison — 28 calves — will be released in the Lower Yukon-Inoko Drainage region, which is east of McGrath.
Bruning said that the bison are adjusting well to their new environment. “With supplemental feed and new growing season grass, their body condition has been on a consistent trend of improvement since their arrival,” he said, adding that they have had “ample energy.”
At LARS, the young bison have been able to socialize, play and explore their new surroundings. However, the past few weeks have also served an important purpose for biologists. Bruning explained that ADF&G personnel have been monitoring the animals’ social interactions and body condition closely. Staff have also been working with the bison to familiarize them with the alleyway that will ultimately be used to transport them onto the barge. They have been using food to entice the animals to enter the area. “Getting the bison familiar with these alleyways now will reduce their stress when they need to enter them during loading,” said Bruning.
Although they still have a journey to go, just getting the bison to LARS has already been a time-consuming feat.
The Alaska Department of Fish and Game last winter applied to receive additional bison from Parks Canada and Elk Island National Park. In early April, the bison received final health screenings, and the group of 40 were approved for travel. The bison were trucked across the border on April 13 and arrived in Fairbanks the next day.
The new arrivals are part of a decades-long effort to reintroduce wood bison to Alaska. ADF&G Biologist Tom Seaton explained that the imported bison could boost the wild wood bison population in the U.S. by as much as 30 percent. “This constitutes a massive contribution to the restoration of wood bison,” he said.
Wood bison once lived in Southcentral Alaska and Northwest Canada, but disappeared from Alaska a few hundred years ago, likely due to a combination of harvest and habitat disruption. After over 20 years of planning, ADF&G released the first bison (a group of 130 animals) in the Lower Yukon River Area in 2015.
Thus far, bison appear to be doing well in Alaska. In a population survey last summer, biologists counted 103 bison — a 10% increase from the year before — as well as an all-time high 26 calves.
ADF&G decided to reintroduce bison to Alaska for a variety of reasons, including growing herds to contribute to maintaining the overall wood bison population. “Re-establishing wood bison in Alaska would be a major step forward for international conservation efforts,” reads the ADF&G web page dedicated to bison.
Repopulating bison could also help to restore habitat in some areas by reintroducing a “key grazing animal.”
Additionally, bison could benefit Alaskans by providing an additional food source, and the Alaskan economy through tourism activities such as bison viewing and photography.
While at LARS, the bison have already proven to be a popular attraction, Bruning noted. “The public has expressed a lot of support and interest in the wood bison, and have enjoyed being able to get a glimpse of them,” Bruning said.