Tanana Valley State Fair

Austin Gentz carries a White Embdem goose through the fairgrounds in August 2013. Eric Engman/News-Miner

 Eric Engman/News-Miner

There will be no poultry on display at this year’s Tanana Valley State Fair due to the ongoing outbreak of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI for short) in Alaska. The 2022 fair opens Friday and, for the first time in decades, it will not feature any feathered friends.

Tanana Valley State Fair leadership decided last week to ban birds, said Coleen Turner, president of the fair’s board of directors.

