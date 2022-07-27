There will be no poultry on display at this year’s Tanana Valley State Fair due to the ongoing outbreak of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI for short) in Alaska. The 2022 fair opens Friday and, for the first time in decades, it will not feature any feathered friends.
Tanana Valley State Fair leadership decided last week to ban birds, said Coleen Turner, president of the fair’s board of directors.
The possibility had been on the horizon for months. Turner explained that the experts who organize exhibits became concerned after the first confirmed HPAI case in Alaska. “Once there was a known case in Alaska, we started paying attention,” she said. Tanana Valley State Fair leadership decided with consultation from Alaska State Veterinarian Dr. Robert Gerlach.
Gerlach said that since the initial outbreak of HPAI poultry in the Matanuska-Susitna Valley in late April, there has been only one case in a domestic bird. However, HPAI has been detected in several wild birds across the state, including in the Fairbanks North Star Borough. The virus spreads easily, both directly and indirectly.
“It’s still a big risk [for] backyard poultry,” Gerlach added.
During a typical year, there are anywhere from 140 to 200 birds, including turkeys, chicken, geese and ducks, at the fair. If just one bird were to test positive for HPAI, all birds at the fair are federally mandated to be destroyed, according to Gerlach. This is a situation Tanana Valley State Fair leadership do not want to risk facing, Turner emphasized.
“The probability [of infection] may be low … but the consequences could be very high,” Gerlach said.
Additionally, the fairgrounds are next to Creamer’s Field Waterfowl Migratory Refuge; since wild birds can carry HPAI, Turner said they did not want any chance of the virus spreading between wild and captive birds, or vice versa.
“It’s totally a protective thing,” she added.
Poultry are typically part of the fair’s competitive exhibits. For example, the birds can be entered into livestock competitions. Additionally, participants in the 4-H program sometimes raise birds to sell during the fair’s auction.
Since the first case of avian influenza landed in Alaska in late April, there have been over 100 confirmed cases in birds, as well as a few cases in foxes. The virus has now been detected in nearly every area of the state.
The virus poses little risk to human health but is extremely contagious among birds. Avian influenza spreads either directly from an infected bird to a healthy bird, or indirectly through contaminated material.
All Alaskans should report any dead or sick birds to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Alaska Sick and Dead Bird Hotline at 866-527-3358.
More information about avian influenza cases in Alaska can be found at the Alaska State Vet’s website, dec.alaska.gov/eh/vet/.
The Tanana Valley State Fair opens at noon Friday and runs through Aug. 7 The fairgrounds are located at 1800 College Road.
