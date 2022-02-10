From grocery store clerks to mail carriers, Alaska’s essential workers who were on the job during the pandemic would have the opportunity to receive free or reduced college tuition or technical training under a bill before lawmakers.
Sen. Tom Begich, the bill’s sponsor, testified Tuesday before the House Finance Committee about the goals of the legislation, which the Senate adopted.
“Our frontline workers have given us so very much. Now we have an opportunity to give something life changing to those workers who exposed themselves to virulent forms of Covid-19,” Begich, an Anchorage Democrat, told the committee.
Nationally, 20% of grocery store employees tested positive for the coronavirus during the initial phase of the outbreak, Begich said. “These were significant sacrifices. This is the right step in showing thanks.”
Workers who were laid off because of the pandemic also could apply for the funds.
Begich noted that higher education and advanced technical training lead to higher wages and a more stable workforce, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.
Statistics also show that “going to school in Alaska keeps you in Alaska,” which is important to policymakers as the state tries to address a long-term trend of out-migration among working-age adults.
The legislation calls for up to $2.5 million a year in spending on the education and training grants, with funding to come from federal Covid-relief dollars. The program would end after four years.
The bill also offers a comprehensive definition of essential workers who were expected to stay on the job as Covid-19 cases increased.
Loki Tobin, an aide to Begich, offered details of the program to lawmakers on the House Finance Committee. The bill already was adopted in the Senate.
Alaskans would need to apply for admission to the grant program. They would need to show they are residents of the state, and also complete a free application for federal student aid. They would need to show admission into a qualified program, in order to receive the grants.
“Eligibility requirements in the bill identify frontline workers with less than 90 credit hours,” Tobin said in an email to the News-Miner after the hearing. “So if a college student also worked as a frontline worker during the declared public health emergency, they would be eligible.”
The progress of students through programs would be monitored, with requirements to maintain a satisfactory grade point average, to show progress and to stay enrolled as a half- or full-time student.
Rep. Mike Prax, a North Pole Republican, said he wanted to make sure that the program applied to people seeking certification for certain occupations. As an example, he said that training and certification are required to become an insurance agent.
The funding is for any frontline worker seeking advanced education, Tobin said. She said that advanced education includes “certificated” programs, training through Alaska Vocational Technical Center (AVTEC), two-year and four-year college degrees and other training approved by the Alaska Commission on Postsecondary Education.
Begich noted that the definition of educational services was expanded when the bill was considered in the Senate.
But he added that “there are always limits to what we can and shall do. With this bill there is a limited amount of money. We want to ensure that those most affected by the pandemic have a direct resource” that can improve their livelihoods.
Rep. Andi Story, who sits on the House Finance Committee, noted the shortage of skilled and trained workers in Alaska. “I see this as a piece of the puzzle to get the workforce retooled,” said Story, a Juneau Democrat.
Sara Perman, government relations manager at the University of Alaska, testified in support of the bill. She said that preparing the Alaska workforce is a critical mission of the university system.
She noted that UA has three separately accredited universities — in Fairbanks, Anchorage and the Southeast. The institutions are associated with 13 community college campuses.
“We’ve got significant gaps in our workforce,” Perman said. “Alaskans are reconsidering career paths, and there are holes in all of our industries with unfilled needs. We look at Senate Bill 10 as an opportunity to train more Alaskans and improve the state’s outlook.”
Don Etheridge, lobbyist for the AFL-CIO in Alaska, said that labor groups are “fully supportive” of the legislation and the grants it would provide.
“Every opportunity you provide for training is a hand up and not a handout,” he said. “We do not have enough workers as it is now to get the jobs needed done,” he said, naming electricians and plumbers as roles in high demand with limited supply.
With federal dollars coming in for rebuilding highways, bridges and ports, Etheridge warned that Alaska needs more trained workers. “Every state will be competing for workers,” he said. “Any time there is opportunity for more training, let’s take it.”
The committee did not take action Wednesday on the bill and held it for further discussion.