US senators Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) and Dan Sullivan (R-AK) introduced a new bill June 22, allowing seafood producers to label products as caught in the U.S.

If the bill is passed, wild-harvested fish, crustaceans, and aquatic plants caught in U.S. waters can use the new label, according to a press release from Senator Murkowski.

