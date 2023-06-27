US senators Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) and Dan Sullivan (R-AK) introduced a new bill June 22, allowing seafood producers to label products as caught in the U.S.
If the bill is passed, wild-harvested fish, crustaceans, and aquatic plants caught in U.S. waters can use the new label, according to a press release from Senator Murkowski.
“Alaska’s seafood is the best in the world and I’m proud to lead on this effort that would ensure consumers know their food is being harvested by hard working American fishermen,” Murkowski said in the release.
Retailers can label seafood as “wild USA seafood," “wild American seafood" or a similar designation, according to a draft of the bill. Seafood products that display the label must be born in the wild or be raised in a hatchery and released into the wild.
“Americans deserve to have this information, and a labeling standard for ‘Wild USA Seafood’ will help them choose the best seafood products in the world,” Sullivan said in a statement.
Labels that indicate seafood is wild caught and produced in the US are a major factor for consumers in choosing seafood over other protein options, Greg Smith, communications director at the Alaska Seafood Marketing Institute said.
Contact Carter DeJong at 907-459-7545 or cdejong@newsminer.com and on twitter @dejong_carter