The late Rep. Don Young’s legacy will continue to endure in Alaska’s history books and on the state’s landmarks — including an Aleutian Islands volcano.

Mount Cerberus, one of the Aleutian Islands most active volcanoes, will be renamed Mount Young should the president signs the Don Young Recognition Act.

