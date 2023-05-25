The Fairbanks Cycle Club is holding its annual Bike Swap on June 3 in the Borealis Pavilion at the Tanana Valley Fairgrounds, 1800 College Road.
The schedule for the swap is:
• 9:30-10:30 a.m.: Check-in and gear drop off
• 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Sale
• 1-2 p.m.: Cash-out/unsold gear pick-up
Volunteers will be on hand to help with advice, fit, minor adjustments and other bike-related issues. Bankstown Bike and Ski will also have its trailer there and will be performing free bike checks.
People interested in selling their bike gear are encouraged to visit the FCC’s Bike Swap event page, www.fairbankscycleclub.org/events/bike-swap. The page has links to a downloadable consignment form, instructions for filling out the form, and useful links for websites that can help you with pricing bikes and gear. If you are selling, please try to download and fill out the consignment form ahead of time.
For questions on the bike swap or to volunteer please contact Eric Troyer at fbxtrails@gmail.com.
Next to the swap, the Fairbanks Volunteers in Policing will hold a free bike rodeo for kids. The event includes a skills course and free helmet giveaway. The helmets are donated courtesy of Kinross Fort Knox. Loaner bikes for using the skills course are offered courtesy of Goldstream Sports and Fairbanks Cycle Club.