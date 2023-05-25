Bike Swap

The Fairbanks Cycle Club is holding its annual Bike Swap on June 3 in the Borealis Pavilion at the Tanana Valley Fairgrounds, 1800 College Road. 

 Courtesy Fairbanks Cycle Club

The schedule for the swap is: