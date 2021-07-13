The Munson Creek Fire near Chena Hot Springs continues to burn and expand but has not demonstrated major growth over the past few days despite warm and dry conditions. An increase in fire behavior and a northeasterly wind created smoky conditions in Fairbanks Monday morning.
“The fire is doing exactly what we expected,” said Alaska Division of Forestry Public Information Officer Tim Mowry, both in terms of growth and direction of expansion. As anticipated, the 36,609-acre fire perked up on Saturday due to the warmer weather. For the most part, though, the increase was in isolated areas, mostly on the northeast corner of the blaze, according to a statement from the Alaska Division of Forestry.
The fire is “not moving with a head of steam” but rather slowly creeping down the hillside.
“It’s nothing out of the ordinary,” Mowry said.
The fire has likely grown only moderately, by about 200 to 300 acres, operations chief Jerry Horton estimated. The blaze is backing down the ridge toward Chena Hot Springs Road. It is between one to three miles south and east of Chena Hot Springs road between miles 45 and 55.
The priority now, according to Mowry, is making sure the fire does not get out of hand in the warmer weather.
“We want to meet it on our terms and not on the fire’s terms,” he said. To keep the fire in check, firefighters focused on water drops, also referred to as “bucket work,” dousing the fire in thousands of gallons of water, according to the Division of Forestry. On Sunday, firefighters used retardant to paint a line south and west of Bearpaw Butte to prevent the fire from advancing south toward the road.
For the past week, personnel have been taking protective measures to assure that the fire does not take off in the warm and dry weather. Of particular concern are the numerous homes and cabins along Chena Hot Springs Road as well as the structures at Chena Hot Springs Resort. Structure protection is in place for over 70 buildings along the road. Structure protection is virtually complete on the south side of the road, and personnel are evaluating and inventorying the north side. Mowry explained that part of the process is to assess and catalog structures so that firefighters have a better idea of what will be required for future fires.
The “Go” level evacuation order is still in place from Mile 48 of Chena Hot Springs Road to the end of the road. Since the fire is still backing down toward the road, “we elected to leave the order in place,” said Mowry. However, he added, the order is “there as a precaution more than anything.” Fewer people in the area creates a safer working environment for firefighters. The order is evaluated daily.
All state parks facilities east of Mile 45 Chena Hot Springs Road are closed, including the Angel Rocks Trail and the Chena Dome trail.
To stay up to date wildland fire information, subscribe for updates by texting FNSB2021Wildfire to 226-787 or by visiting akfireinfo.com.
