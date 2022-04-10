After two years of being mothballed, KO Productions’ Outdoor Show burst back onto the scene at the Carlson Center.
Today is the final day to explore the latest offerings for outdoors activities, ATVS, camping gear and more, along with travel ideas for summer, home improvement tips, car care and more.
People browsed through tourism options such as Talkeetna-based Mahay’s Jet Boat Adventures and found some locales to visit from Doyon Tourism’s table.
Retailers such as Big Ray’s Sporting Goods were there, displaying their latest products in fishing and outdoor stores.
RVs from Wasilla-based Campy Valley lined part of the parking lot in front of the Carlson Center, some already with “sold” signs on them.
Fairbanks resident Sharon Ashlock was touring the show with her grandson, Roczen Beardsley, 2, and testing out one of the youth snowmachines on display.
“It has been wonderful seeing this happen again,” Ashlock said. “The Outdoors Show is like the highlight and the beginning of spring.”
Ashlock said she enjoyed seeing RVs were available because it’s “close to getting ready for summer.”
Derek Bradish, who was volunteering at the Fairbanks-based Alaska Fun Center’s table, said the turnout appeared great Saturday. He added it was great to see the Outdoor Show return after two years.
“I think people have felt cooped up for too long or going stir crazy and wanted to get out,” Bradish said. “People also want to see what’s new or available for outdoor activities, and outdoors is a way of life in Alaska.”
Bradish said there’s a social element to the Outdoor Show as well.
“It’s good to see people you haven’t seen for a long time, to stop and just chat with them,” he said.
The Interior Gun Show is being held in conjunction with the Outdoor Show, with vendors from Fairbanks, North Pole and as far as the Kenai Peninsula. Everything from pistols to rifles and shotguns were on display, both state-of-art firearms and antique showpieces, along with scopes and other accessories.
In past years, the Outdoor Show drew 150 participating vendors and 6,000 visitors over a three-day period.
Today’s show runs from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $5 (children 12 and under are free). Today is also free to active duty military or anyone who brings two canned food items to be donated to the Fairbanks Community Food Bank.