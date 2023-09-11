As ceremonies across America commemorated the 22nd anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, President Joe Biden attended a somber event Monday at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage.
During his brief remarks, Biden conveyed the recurring commitment: “Never forget, we never forget.”
The terrorist attacks claimed nearly 3,000 lives on Sept. 11, 2001, when al-Queda terrorists hijacked four commercial jets. Two of the aircraft carriers were crashed in to the World Trade Center, bringing down the twin towers. Another was crashed into the Pentagon in Arlington County, Virginia.
The attacks prompted an immediate emergency response, with thousands mobilized in New York city that lasted weeks. America subsequently launched a war on terror included Afghanistan and Iraq. The war in Afghanistan lasted nearly 20 years, making America's longest military conflict.
A fourth crashed in rural Pennsylvania after passengers re-took the plane from the passengers.
“Each of those precious lives were stolen too soon when evil attacked,” Biden said. He added when he saw the destruction the next day, “it looked like looking through the gates of hell.”
Biden said the memory remained in his mind as he attended ceremonies at the location of the terrorist attacks over the past 22 years. He also stressed the importance about Americans being united despite political beliefs.
“It’s more important than ever that we come together around the principle of American democracy, regardless of our political background,” Biden said. “”We must not succumb to the poisonous politics of difference and division.”
Gov. Mike Dunleavy and Rep. Mary Peltora (D-Alaska) were also in attendance and spoke during the ceremony.
Dunleavy noted the military importance Alaska plays in national security to help prevent future acts of aggression. He added that many Alaska-based servicemembers deployed overseas as part of the war on terror in Afghanistan and Iraq following the terrorist attacks.
”We in Alaska are more than 3,000 miles away from the World Trade Center in New York,” Dunleavy said. “Yet parts of Alaska are just 2.4 miles away from one of our nearest neighbors, Russia. Servicemen and women here at JBER intercept Russian fighters on a regular basis.”
Dunleavy urged Biden and Congress to continue support and recognition of Alaska's importance to national security.
In a live stream from JBER prior to the conference, Dunleavy called the 9/11 attacks "our generation's Pearl Harbor."
"As a result of those attacks, our country was changed forever," Dunleavy said. "We are always going to have enemies ... that hate freedom and liberty. We always have to remain strong, remain vigilant."
The ceremony was attended by Alaska-based soldiers and airmen and started with the land acknowledgement recited by Aaron Leggett, president of the Native Village of Eklutna.
The president’s attendance follows trade visits to India and Vietnam last week following the G-20 summit in India. It also marks his first state visit to Alaska and the first time a president has attended a 9/11 ceremony in the Western U.S.
Secretary of State Antony Blinken and John Kerry, the nation’s climate envoy, also attended the ceremony, as they were part of the group on his Asia trip.
Biden touted his G-20 summit and his visit to Vietnam as examples of building relationships and broad alliances to bolster America’s security against future attacks and “build a world that is safer for all of our children.”
Peltola noted Alaska was as much impacted by the attacks as the rest of nation.
“While Alaska may be far from Ground Zero, we too felt the impacts of that day,” Peltola said. “Many of our brave soldiers were deployed overseas in the following years, where they fought and some died in the service of this nation. Everyone standing here today is in their debt.”
