President Biden

U.S. President Joe Biden bows his head during remarks to service members, first responders, and their families on the 22nd anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage, Alaska, on Monday, Sept. 11, 2023. 

 Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images/TNS

As ceremonies across America commemorated the 22nd anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, President Joe Biden attended a somber event Monday at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage.

During his brief remarks, Biden conveyed the recurring commitment: “Never forget, we never forget.”

