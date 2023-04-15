Alaska LNG project

State-owned Alaska Gasline Development Corporation has estimated the pipeline project will cost about $39 billion.

Alaska can now export liquefied natural gas from the proposed Alaska LNG Pipeline project — when it finally gets built — after the Biden administration greenlighted the project Thursday.

The Department of Energy’s order reaffirms a decision made by former President Donald Trump. The Trump-era decision initially paved the way for LNG exports from the project to other nations that lack a free-trade agreement with the U.S. The Energy Department issued the original order in August 2020, allowing for the export of up to 929 billion cubic feet of LNG per year.

