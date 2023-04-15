Alaska can now export liquefied natural gas from the proposed Alaska LNG Pipeline project — when it finally gets built — after the Biden administration greenlighted the project Thursday.
The Department of Energy’s order reaffirms a decision made by former President Donald Trump. The Trump-era decision initially paved the way for LNG exports from the project to other nations that lack a free-trade agreement with the U.S. The Energy Department issued the original order in August 2020, allowing for the export of up to 929 billion cubic feet of LNG per year.
The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission will regulate the project’s siting, construction and operation when and if it is built. The independent agency approved the project’s construction in 2020.
The authorization hit a wall when the the Sierra Club filed a rehearing request and a petition challenging the order in the U.S. Court of Appeals in Washington D.C. in 2021.
The Department of Energy, now under the Biden administration, granted the Sierra Club’s rehearing request in order to conduct two studies “to evaluate potential impacts of exporting LNG from the proposed Alaska LNG Project to non-FTA countries.”
The review process continued through 2022. The Sierra Club and Earthjustice filed intervention requests to object to the federal environmental impact statement, along with additional objections from the Center for Biological Diversity.
Asia — primarily Japan — has been identified as the targeted market.
The state-owned Alaska Gasline Development Corporation has estimated the pipeline project will cost nearly $39 billion. It includes a North Slope natural gas treatment plant, an 800-mile pipeline and a liquefaction plant in Nikiski.
However, AGDC still needs to secure investors for the pipeline construction.
AGDC President Frank Richards said in a statement the corporation will review the supplemental DOE order but welcomed the news.
“With this supplemental record of decision, the Biden administration has reaffirmed the authorization for and climate benefits of the Alaska LNG Project, which will provide Alaskans and U.S. allies with a significant source of low-emissions, responsibly produced energy consistent with international environmental priorities,” Richards said.
He added the decision “ adds to the record of support for Alaska LNG.”
U.S. Rep. Mary Peltola issued a statement on the decision saying her team continues to follow the project.
“I believe in the importance of a thorough public process to determine whether an Alaska gas line can be economically viable and gain the support of community stakeholders,” Peltola said.
The DOE has also imposed a new amendment to the original order based on a Sierra Club recommendation. The corporation or eventual Alaska LNG project operator must certify in monthly reports that natural gas produced for export doesn’t create to significant venting of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere. The only exception would be for emergency or maintenance operations.
In its order, the DOE found the LNG project could benefit local, state and national economies, provide for lower natural gas prices in Alaska, and create thousands of jobs.
In a February update to the Fairbanks North Star Borough, Richards estimated the project could create up to 12,000 jobs between Prudhoe Bay and Nikiski during the height of construction.
“Additionally, DOE found that exports from the Alaska LNG Project will provide benefits to free trade and energy security,” the order states. “For example, the importance of both diverse sources of natural gas supply and increased volumes of LNG for the global LNG market in improving energy security for many U.S. allies and trading partners.”
U.S. Ambassador Rahm Emmanuel and other U.S. officials held a LNG summit in Tokyo, Japan, in October to advocate for such projects. U.S. Sen. Sullivan and Richards, AGDC’s president, were also present to meet with Japanese energy companies on long-term prospects.
Environmental groups blasted the Energy Department decision, calling it another “carbon bomb” that follows on the heels of the Biden administration’s decision to approve the North Slope-based Willow oil development project in the National Petroleum Reserve-Alaska.
Earthjustice, which is leading a lawsuit challenging the original 2020 decision, noted in a news release the LNG pipeline could emit 50 billion metric tons of CO2 annually.
Erin Colón, Earthjustice’s Alaska-based senior attorney, called it a major threat to Alaska’s ecosystem and climate.
“It’s frustrating to see the Department of Energy rubber-stamp a massive fossil-fuel infrastructure project of this kind when it clearly conflicts with the urgent need to tackle the climate crisis,” Colón said in a statement. “This is also happening in a place that is uniquely impacted by climate change — with sea-ice melt, thawing permafrost, and coastal erosion.”
Andrea Feniger, Sierra Club Alaska Chapter Director, said the LNG project is a step backward.
“Claiming that a project like this could possibly be in the public interest isn’t just out of step with the Biden administration’s stated commitment to climate action — it’s out of step with reality,” Feniger said. We will pursue every available avenue to ensure that this ill-advised project is never built.”
Closer to home
Eventually development of a pipeline project could pave the way for cheaper natural gas from the North Slope, the DOE order notes, but it’s not been possible prior due to a lack of facilities.
The pipeline development includes running down part of the Parks Highway, but would not include a spur to Fairbanks. In February, Richards told the Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly finance committee a lateral pipeline to Fairbanks is considered a separate project with its own permitting scope.
Richards added the lateral pipeline would cost around $139 million, including a $1 million interconnection fee.
Additionally, regardless of whether a Fairbanks spur occurs or potential suppliers seek to tap into another spur in the Interior, no discount should be expected. All Alaska utilities and consumers would be charged the same production costs and pipeline tariffs.
Interior Gas Utility, which serves customers in Fairbanks and North Pole, signed new 30-year supply contracts with Horizon Midstream and Hilcorp for North Slope natural gas supplies as early as October 2024.
Horizon will build a North Slope plant to manufacture LNG from Hilcorp-provided natural gas and IGU will haul it to Fairbanks for its customers.
IGU inked the deal in response to Hilcorp’s announcement that it couldn’t guarantee new long-term contracts for Cook Inlet natural gas supplies.
IGU projects it will need 3.18 billion cubic feet of LNG by fiscal year 2032.
The utility conducted a cost analysis which noted that it might lose out on a cheaper supply from an LNG pipeline project. However, the analysis also cited IGU’s LNG supply needs had more considerable weight against the pipeline’s uncertainty.