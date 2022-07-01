The Biden administration has endorsed Alaska’s $38 billion natural gas project in an expanded environmental review that concludes the energy project would have little effect on greenhouse gas emissions.
U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan — a vocal opponent of the administration’s restrictions on fossil fuel development — called the Department of Energy’s environmental impact statement “a glowing report on the importance of this project.”
Officials at the Alaska Gasline Development Corp. lauded the report Thursday as a positive signal to potential investors and developers. The report will be finalized in November.
“This is a fairly strong statement of support. For us this is significant,” said Tim Fitzpatrick, spokesman for the Alaska Gasline Development Corp. “This is one of the first statements from the Biden administration on the Alaska LNG project.”
The Department of Energy issued the expanded review on the effects of a major liquefied natural gas (LNG) project on the North Slope that would include an 800-mile pipeline and an export facility in Nikiski.
The supplemental report, scheduled to be released Friday, concludes that the Alaska LNG operation “would contribute incrementally to global climate change.”
But the federal study does identify an urgent need globally for greater supplies of natural gas as well as the benefits of cleaner-burning LNG over oil.
In addition to foreign markets, Alaska LNG gas supplies would flow to communities throughout Alaska via interconnections along the pipeline.
Although the Alaska LNG project is fully permitted, the Biden administration ordered the supplemental environmental review in 2021 over concerns raised by conservation groups.
After a draft of the environmental statement was released earlier this week, the Centers for Biological Diversity said it would continue to oppose the project.
“Nothing in this analysis changes the fact that this massive fossil fuel project is a massively terrible idea,” attorney Kristen Monsell told E&E Energy News.
The environmental group had challenged the former Trump administration’s approval of the LNG project in 2020.
“Every Lower 48 environmental group has tried to stop this project,” said Sullivan, who has been pushing for the Alaska natural gas project for a decade as a former attorney general, state commissioner and U.S. senator.
From Alaska to Chinese markets
But the expanded environmental impact statement released Wednesday surprised environmental groups for its support of the Alaska natural gas project.
The report states that “energy demand from foreign markets would remain and would need to be fulfilled from an alternate source” if the Alaska LNG project does not move forward.
The environmental impact statement concluded that the project would have less impact on global warming than other LNG projects, including on the Gulf Coast, because the shorter shipping route from Alaska to Asian markets would have fewer carbon emissions.
“The shortest distance between the Gulf Coast and China is 140% longer than the route from Alaska to China,” the report states.
The report also found that emissions from an Alaska LNG project would be less than similar projects in the Lower 48, because the gas would be drawn from existing oil wells.
“The wells would be co-producing both resources — oil and gas — simultaneously,” Fitzpatrick said. The process has lower emissions than gas and oil produced independently from separate wells.
The Energy Department “did this additional analysis in response to a petition from the Sierra Club, and to respond to several of President Biden’s executive orders. The DOE did not identify anything to change the project’s permitting status,” Fitzpatrick said.
Although the Biden administration had ordered the supplemental environmental review in 2021, the Alaska LNG project is fully permitted and ready for development, organizers say.
Pipeline construction could start as soon as 2024, with the gas pipeline fully operating by 2030, Fitzpatrick said.
Alaska LNG could be exported to Asian markets, as Gulf Coast projects focus more on Europe, where demand exceeds supplies from countries that are cutting off Russian oil imports, Fitzpatrick said. The revenues Russia receives from selling oil and gas are funding its war in Ukraine.
Sullivan: Report bolsters case for Alaska LNG
The new federal environmental impact statement on Alaska LNG adds to global interest in the project, Alaska’s leaders say.
“This report bolsters the case for the Alaska LNG project, which remains the only West Coast U.S. LNG export project that has secured all of its federal permits,” said Sullivan, who attended an energy roundtable Thursday in Anchorage.
Sullivan participated in a closed-door discussion with Gov. Mike Dunleavy and Frank Richards, president of the Alaska Gasline Development Corp., according to Sullivan’s office.
The press was not permitted to cover the event. A spokesman for Sullivan’s office declined to discuss the agenda.
Key players in Alaska’s energy sector were at the roundtable. They included representatives from the Alaska Industrial Development and Export Authority, the Alaska Mining Association and the Alaska Oil and Gas Association.
“Russia’s brutal invasion of Ukraine has completely re-ordered energy markets,” Sullivan said afterward. “European leaders have to get off Russian oil and gas, and American projects can be a huge benefit if they are fully permitted.”
With demand for U.S. natural gas exports increasing since the war in Ukraine, officials at the Alaska Gasline Development Corp. said they are in talks with “a broad consortium of potential partners” who’ve expressed interest in Alaska LNG.
“AGDC is in the process of lining up a new privately led project team that would make a final investment decision as soon as 2024,” Fitzpatrick said.
“With the receipt of our federal permits, positive climate study, and competitive economic analysis, market interest in Alaska LNG has gained momentum,” Fitzpatrick said.
Interested parties include investors, infrastructure developers, major gas purchasers, and companies that build and operate large scale LNG projects.
The Thursday meeting follows a Japan trade mission in May by Sullivan, Dunleavy and Richards to pitch the LNG project to private investors. Richards said afterward that the potential of Alaska is gaining a level of attention that it had not had previously.
“As the world turns away from Russian energy, LNG investors, developers and customers are all searching for reliable, low-emissions energy sources. Alaska LNG is poised to safely deliver to allies across the Pacific and enable other U.S. LNG projects to strengthen service to European nations in need,” Richards said.