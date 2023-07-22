Assembly finance committee voice bid frustration.
Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly finance committee members voiced frustration over a long-standing bid process during a Thursday meeting.
The finance committee has limited authority on awarding bids up to a specific amount without having to send them on to a regular Assembly meeting.
Two of the bids were discussed Thursday. One bid failed in a 4-4 vote which involved technician services for the borough Purple Air monitors, which monitor air quality in North Pole and Fairbanks separately from the state’s own sensors.
Assemblymember Aaron Lojewski was absent.
The second, a bid to purchase a replacement for a solid waste disposal vehicle, was approved. Both bids sparked questions and some confusion over the bid process.
Assemblymember Savannah Fletcher voiced concerns over failing to approve the air quality monitor services due to being responsible for the bidder’s preparation costs.
“We should all be cognizant of that and work with the administration if we have concerns about something going out and talk about a bird’s substance before we get to a bid stage,” Fletcher said. “It’s too late in the process if we want to be the most responsible for taxpayers’ dollars.”
Borough Attorney Jill Dolan said the borough could be on the hook for a company’s bid prep costs if the finance committee or Assembly did not award a contract to a responsible bidder.
She added the borough needs a compelling reason to reject a bid, such as loss of funding or errors in the bid process.
“Depending on the reason not to award the bid, we could be responsible for bid prep costs,” Dolan said.
Assemblymember Tammie Wilson, the committee chair, requested that future bid processes request that bidders provide their preparation cost information.
Assemblymember Brett Rotermund voiced frustration with elements of the bid process.
“The buck stops with us but busted on some of the tone, it sounds like we are just here to rubber stamp these bids,” Rotermund said.
He added that he didn’t “like to be told I can’t vote ‘no’ on something.”
Dolan said by the time a bid comes before the finance committee or Assembly, funding has already been appropriated and complied with procurement processes. When the borough releases a request for proposals, companies submit a sealed bid.
The procurement officer vets whether the lowest bidders are responsible and responsive and makes a recommendation, exposing the submitted price for the service or product.
“We have already exposed the bid award, opened them up and said how much the bids are,” Dolan said. “At that point, the bidders have already obligated themselves to us and can’t back out without a penalty and we can’t either. It’s almost a contractual relationship ... that we are going to treat those bids fairly and consider them.”
Companies, she added, are selective about their bids based on the amount of work.
“Those bidders do work and potentially pass up opportunities by limiting what they bid on when they propose to us,” Dolan. “The time to say no is really at the [budget] appropriations time, so when we come to you with an ordinance like the one on the solid waste vehicle.”
Dolan said the Assembly should have decided in April whether to discuss the vehicle purchase, including information on the type of vehicle and the approved amount.
“Once that decision was made, the Assembly appropriated the money and we followed the process, went out to bid and got bidders committing to us they were going to do something,” Dolan said. “We have an implied duty to do that back.”
Rotermund acknowledged the process, but added his concern with the truck was because it was being purchased by an international company that might not run during the winter instead of a domestic brand name such as Ford.
Dolan noted the borough assembly cannot specify things such as brand names.
She added it doesn’t preclude the finance committee from getting testimony that rules out a preferred bid as responsible, borough code places that primary analysis on the procurement officer.
“It is up to the chief procurement officer by code to determine what is a responsible bidder,” Dolan said. “When they do, they consider whether the product they are providing meets our specifications.”
Contact reporter Jack Barnwell at 907-459-7587 or jbarnwell@newsminer.com.