Results from an annual volunteer bicycle and pedestrian count by Fairbanks Area Surface Transportation (FAST) Planning showed less activity in past years, according to the agency’s executive Director Jackson Fox.
Fox provided the information to one of the transportation planning agency’s committees Thursday, noting the data is slightly skewed due to a lack of volunteers.
Only 20 of 36 major intersections between Fairbanks and North Pole were covered during the three-day count at the end of May. Fox said 25 intersections were originally staffed, but some volunteers backed out because of other obligations or did not report in.
“This has been a pretty average year for volunteers,” Fox said. “We’ve certainly done better in past years having intersections covered, but we’ve also done worse.”
FAST Planning uses the data to identify where areas of improvement for sidewalks and paths are most needed.
Volunteers reported a total of 777 people: 512 bicyclists and 265 pedestrians, a substantial decrease compared to previous years. Jackson said the decline may be in part due to fewer intersections being covered.
In 2021, volunteers counted 949 cyclists and 544 pedestrians on 26 intersections, while 2020 saw 1,059 cyclists and 536 pedestrians on 29 intersections.
“The numbers I’m seeing were a little bit erratic,” Jackson said. “Some intersections, there were half the people navigating over last year, some were more, and some were the same.”
He said a common theme was a lack of activity in the Fairbanks downtown core due to construction, causing pedestrians to use other intersections not covered in the count.
“There are definitely parts of town that pedestrians and cyclists are avoiding at this time,” Fox said.
The most active intersection for this year was University Avenue-Farmers Loop at College Road, with 104 people counted between foot and bicycle traffic. The next highest intersections were the University Avenue-Airport Way and University Avenue-Geist Road intersections, each with a combined count of 67.
Fox stressed the importance of needing more volunteers for next year to get a better snapshot.
“The big drop can be attributed to not getting key intersections we normally get counts from,” he said. “I wouldn’t assume that the 777 count would be a big drop in pedestrians this year.”
An example includes Barnette Street and Airport Way, which went uncovered this year. In 2021, volunteers counted 45 people using it. Volunteers counted 60 people using it in 2020 and 100 people in 2019. Someone had volunteered to cover this year, Fox said, but then wasn’t heard from again.
He added the 2022 data “probably isn’t as valuable as the data we have for 2011 to 2021” but is still essential to future planning efforts.