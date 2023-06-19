Pamela Flory said she was hoping for 20 bikes when she put out the call for donations of used bicycles to be delivered by College Rotary Club to Ukrainian families temporarily living in Delta Junction after fleeing Russia’s invasion of their country. The response exceeded her hopes several times over.

With help from the Fairbanks Cycle Club (FCC), College Rotary received more than 80 bikes at the recent FCC bike swap. “I said, ‘I want these kids to have bikes,’” Flory recalled. “And lo and behold, Fairbanks came through for them.”

David James is a freelance writer who lives in Fairbanks. He can be emailed at nobugsinak@gmail.com.