Pamela Flory said she was hoping for 20 bikes when she put out the call for donations of used bicycles to be delivered by College Rotary Club to Ukrainian families temporarily living in Delta Junction after fleeing Russia’s invasion of their country. The response exceeded her hopes several times over.
With help from the Fairbanks Cycle Club (FCC), College Rotary received more than 80 bikes at the recent FCC bike swap. “I said, ‘I want these kids to have bikes,’” Flory recalled. “And lo and behold, Fairbanks came through for them.”
Since late last year, College Rotary Club has been assisting Ukrainian families in Delta with clothing, baby supplies, tools, laptops, grocery store gift cards and more. The effort has been overseen by Flory, a club board member and service coordinator.
As she helped organize the aid over the winter, Flory said it struck her mind that “Kids need bikes in the summer.”
Flory contacted Delta resident Svetlana Kravets, herself an immigrant from Ukraine, who has been assisting the families through her role with Catholic Social Services — Alaska. Kravets asked some of the parents she had been assisting if their children could use bicycles, and soon, she said, people were calling her saying “Please, that would be so awesome. The summer’s coming up.”
“My original list was 40 bikes,” Kravets said. Her first thought was, “This is not going to happen. So I told Pamela, for big families let’s do two bikes, for small families let’s do one.”
With that in mind, Flory began putting out calls to agencies and organizations that might be able to donate bikes, collecting a half dozen or so in the process. But it was her call to FCC treasurer Eric Troyer that paid dividends. Since he was organizing the club’s annual bike swap on June 3, Troyer said it made sense to join forces with Rotary and turn the event into a bike drive as well.
“I quickly realized the Bike Swap would be a natural place to collect the bikes,” Troyer said. “I was figuring we’d get 20 or 30,” he added. But as the day wore on, “My eyes got bigger and bigger as more bikes kept coming in just for the refugees. It was like an avalanche of bikes!”
Flory said she was flabbergasted by the response from Fairbanks residents who freely donated bikes to kids who have lost their homes and everything they know to war, and who are in America, adjusting to a new and very different life. She credited Troyer with making it happen. “He really took off with it,” she said. “I hit upon the right person at the right time.”
Also contributing to the cause was Dorian Granger, owner of Bankstown Bike and Ski. Already on hand to assist bike buyers at the swap with basic maintenance and safety checks, he also turned his attention to the donated bikes, providing basic tuneups so they would be ready to be ridden. “He worked a good three hours that day just on our bikes,” Flory said, noting that he’s agreed to perform further maintenance.
While not all of them were in the best of shape, “we got some really nice, quality bikes,” Flory said. Sizes ranged from small bikes for children to adult models that will go to teenagers and parents. So many were donated that Flory made an on-the-spot decision to sell some of them for a donation to the program.
A handful of bikes have come from other sources as well, including the Fairbanks Police Department, Green Star of Interior Alaska, and Off the Chain in Anchorage. “Anybody I have asked for support has said, “what do you need? We’ll make it happen,’” Flory said.
The first truckload of bikes went to Delta on the June 5. Kravets arranged to distribute the bikes and helmets at Delta Community Park at 2 p.m. that afternoon. At 1:30, she said, “People were already there. They started helping us unloading and putting them up in order by sizes. Kids were really excited. All the bikes were gone by the end of the day.” And since the number of donated bikes exceeded her hopes, she was able to give families more of them than originally planned.
For Flory, the generosity of Fairbanks residents has left her feeling tremendous gratitude. “I think the bike collection thing was the perfect quartet of good causes,” she said. “They’re Ukrainians, they need help, they’re in our community. And then you add in kids and bikes, and everybody’s behind it. I can’t believe how this community pulled through.”
David James is a freelance writer who lives in Fairbanks. He can be emailed at nobugsinak@gmail.com.