After a return to winter conditions last week, it appears that Fairbanks has finally turned the corner into summer. The National Weather Service officially declared green-up on Tuesday evening. An unusually cold spring and large snowpack delayed green-up this year, pushing it back about 10 days later than average.
On Tuesday evening, the west ridge of Chena Ridge appeared green enough from the University of Alaska Fairbanks for NWS personnel to call green-up, which is defined as the time when birch and aspen trees bloom, effectively transforming the landscape from brown to green. There was a noticeable difference in the appearance of Fairbanks’s hillsides between Tuesday morning and afternoon, climatologist Rick Thoman said.
Thoman noted that while green-up is ultimately “definitely a subjective estimate,” there are guidelines that must be achieved. The main criteria for green-up is that birch and aspen leaves “open just enough to produce a faint green flush through the forest canopy,” he said. To qualify as green-up, the green hue must be widespread on West Chena Ridge.
“We’re not just looking for one patch of green,” Thoman said, and the color needs to be distinct enough that “you don’t have to squint.
This year’s green-up is the second latest on record and the latest since 2013. In 2013, green-up was not called until May 26, which is the latest date since records began in 1974. The average date for green-up in Fairbanks, which has a uniquely long record of observations, is May 8. Last year, for example, was essentially inline with average — green-up took place on May 9.
Despite nearly 50 years of green-up records in Fairbanks, there is not a strong trend determining when it will occur. However, daily high temperatures are perhaps the most important driver of when leaves will bloom. Moreover, Thoman explained that really warm temperatures — meaning 60s and 70s — “contribute much more” to opening leaves than highs in the 50 degree range do.
It therefore makes sense that green-up occurred the day that the temperature in Fairbanks hit 60 degrees for the first time this year — 19 days later than the average first 60 degree day in Fairbanks.
While the high on Tuesday was the “last push,” the leaves had been getting close to opening for a while. “We were kind of expecting it,” said Thoman. Based on a forecast calculator, Thoman predicted last weekend that green-up would occur mid-week this week.
Interestingly, this year Fairbanks was on track for an average green-up, but an unusually cold May prevented that. In late April, green-up was expected by May 10. However, the unusual “sharp downturn” in temperatures in May delayed it by an additional week. The “incredibly deep” snowpack further prevented temperatures from rising enough to open leaves.
Now, though, even warmer temperatures are in Fairbanks’s forecast. “The most interesting thing is now really warm weather is on the way,” Thoman noted: Fairbanks will likely see its first 70 degree day this weekend. With temperatures in this range, all areas that are not yet green will turn color soon.