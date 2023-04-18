Yukon River

Alena Naiden/News-Miner

The Yukon River near Nulato. Subsistence salmon fishing closed in Nulato and most places on the Yukon in 2021 because of a crash in numbers.

 Alena Naiden/News-Miner

A Superior Court judge in Bethel tossed out a lawsuit last week that accused the Alaska Board of Fisheries and Alaska Department of Fish and Game’s commissioner of unconstitutionally mismanaging salmon fisheries on the Yukon and Kuskokwim rivers.

Judge Nathaniel Peters wrote in his ruling that Eric Forrer, the person suing the state, “failed to identify any specific policy or action on the part of the Board or Commissioner that could in anyway be viewed as a violation of the sustained yield principle.”

