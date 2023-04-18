A Superior Court judge in Bethel tossed out a lawsuit last week that accused the Alaska Board of Fisheries and Alaska Department of Fish and Game’s commissioner of unconstitutionally mismanaging salmon fisheries on the Yukon and Kuskokwim rivers.
Judge Nathaniel Peters wrote in his ruling that Eric Forrer, the person suing the state, “failed to identify any specific policy or action on the part of the Board or Commissioner that could in anyway be viewed as a violation of the sustained yield principle.”
Peters added “a simple conclusion that there are less salmon and such reduction has occurred under the watch of the Board and Commissioner does not create a causal connection on which a court can base a finding.”
Forrer alleged the state insufficiently managed the fisheries leading to a collapse in Yukon and Kuskokwim chum and king salmon populations. In his dismissal, Peters noted that Forrer admitted “no genuine baseline data exists illustrating past runs of the two species.”
Instead, Forrer argued that “[s]tories advanced by Indigenous people and [t]estimony from Native Alaskans should be given more weight and not simply dismissed as ‘hearsay’ and ‘hyperbole’ to supplement sonar and other modem sampling techniques.”
Forrer, a Juneau resident, also used his own history of fishing in southwest Alaska, the legend of “the big run” and “stories conveyed to him by fishing instructors in the 1960s.” Forrer provided backup including eight that “cover the historical practice of salmon fishing in the region.”
The Yukon and Kuskokwim chinook and chum salmon populations have seen multiple years of low escapement numbers. The low numbers resulted in the Alaska Department of Fish and Game closing subsistence and commercial fisheries in 2021 and 2022.
ADF&G in March issued an emergency order to close king salmon sports fishing in the Tanana River drainage, including the Chena, Salcha and Goodpaster rivers because of low 2023 Yukon River escapement projections. The closures hit rural villages who rely on the fisheries particularly hard.
Peters, in his dismissal, said while Forrer’s concerns are “noble and relevant points of concern” for the state, “an overly generalized disagreement with six decades of State policy and management is not a case or controversy for which the courts should be involved.”
Peters also wrote the court remains “acutely aware of the continuing and troublesome issues connected with salmon runs, fisheries, sustainability, and subsistence in relation to the environment, natural resources, and peoples of this region and state.”
In short, he wrote, courts should not be the one to decide on the issue.
“The Alaska Constitution has delegated the management of this State’s natural resources to the Legislature, not the judiciary,” Peters wrote.
During March court arguments, Forrer’s attorney, Joe Geldhof, said he would appeal the case to the Alaska Supreme Court.
The Alaska Department of Law and ADF&G welcomed the dismissal.
“The State’s in-season management, area management plans, and statewide regulations reflect the Department’s world-renowned science-based fisheries management” ADF&G Commissioner Doug Vincent-Lang said in a news release on the decision.
Lang noted ADF&G closed the Yukon/Kuskokwim fisheries over the past two years “to preserve the stocks in the face of this crisis.”
