A group of 46 leaves the BEST Homeschool crew for new opportunities following the Class of 2023 graduation on Wednesday.
Student speaker Avi Zimmerman provided a straightforward message during Wednesday’s commencement for fellow graduates: embrace your dreams and don’t let others interfere with them.
“If you can dream it, you can do it,” Zimmerman said, quoting Walt Disney. “It is in the doing that dreams become reality.”
Zimmerman noted that the great achievers made their mark on the world by learning from failures and mistakes rather than being dragged down by them.
“They perceived them as opportunities to become better, greater and the best of what they dreamed to accomplish,” Zimmerman said.
She cited other examples, such as Thomas Edison in his attempts for the light bulb and NASA mathematician Katherine Johnson, whose work on orbital mechanics calculations pushed manned flights into space.
“When you look at any light or at the stars, think about how far you can go,” Zimmerman said. “Remind yourself that you can do anything you can set your mind to.”
The graduating class was treated to a slideshow montage of graduates throughout their lives and clips of activities during their time as BEST Homeschool students.
Valedictorian David Cho sang the National Anthem.
BEST Homeschool has grown over the past few years. Before the pandemic, it averaged around 250 to 300 students a year across all grades. BEST has grown to 800 students, marking it as one the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District’s largest schools.
“The biggest acknowledgement needs to go to the families of our graduates — the parents and guardians, aunts and uncles and grandparents who have had a shared part of the education of these students,” said BEST Homeschool Educational Specialist Kara Candelaria. “Homeschooling is a different experience.”
Some students may have been homeschooled since kindergarten, while others began in high school, “but without a doubt, without someone guiding you, choosing your curriculum, helping you all the way, you wouldn’t be here.”
Candelaria noted that the Class of 2023 shares a similar experience to other classes — the year the Covid-19 pandemic hit.
“You’ve seen such a large amount of changes within a little amount of time,” Candelaria said. Some students were already in BEST’s program, while others joined after.
“This is a special class for me because you’ve made it through high school, seen all the changes and persevered through everything,” Candelaria said. “It shows that so much perseverance through adversity and gives you a unique perspective on how quickly things can change and how fleeting things can be.”
That experience, she said, “will be something you will carry with you when you go into the great beyond into your adult life.”
She encouraged students to “stay true to yourself and you will choose the right way and figure it out.”
Contact reporter Jack Barnwell at 907-459-7587 or jbarnwell@newsminer.com.