Chena Hot Springs Resort remains open despite the nearby fire and an evacuation notice for the area.
The Munson Creek Fire was raging as close as 100 yards away from the resort on Monday night, prompting fire managers and local officials to issue an evacuation order to everyone east of Mile 48 of Chena Hot Springs Road. The order is still in place, but the fire had somewhat moderated due to cloudy and humid weather, said Cathie Tordoff, Alaska Interagency Incident Management Team public information officer.
“Today’s conditions are far less active,” she said, adding that fire behavior is no longer classified as extreme. However, according to Tordoff, firefighters are not yet out of the woods. “Any time there is a fire this close to structures, there is cause for concern,” she said.
The owner of the resort, Bernie Karl, said he wasn’t worried about the situation based on the safeguards in place at the resort and his experience in dealing with bigger fires threatening the resort in the past.
“To me, we never even had a problem. We just had some inconvenience,” he said. “Everything was closely monitored. Here we have 120 firefighters here on property. We've done a tremendous job of cleaning everything up around here so that you can be safe from fire. And I never once felt threatened.”
Tordoff explained that everything was going fine on Monday until about 3 p.m. when “near red flag conditions” started pushing the fire rapidly down the ridge. According to Tordoff, the evacuation order was issued “out of concern for not only public safety but efficiency for firefighters and not having a lot of people around ... ” However, she added, it is ultimately up to the individuals to choose whether to stay or leave.
“No one ever gave me one,” Karl said about the evacuation notice. He added that he feels confident that evacuation is unnecessary. “The fire was over there, but it's on the other side of the river. Plus, there's a complete fireline. Plus, it's all been brushed. Plus, it's got sprinklers everywhere.”
Karl said he put safeguards in place at his 2,000-acre property to make sure his guests are safe. “We have our own dozers, loaders, backhoes,” he said. “We put a huge fire trail up above the resort in 2004 to protect the resort from the fire coming down.” Employees blazed 10 miles of fire trail around the property and put fire fighting equipment on the property.
Besides, Karl said, the resort is surrounded by two rivers and a patch of deciduous trees that don't burn very well.
Tordoff said they are relatively confident that the structures at the resort are defensible given the surroundings and protective sprinkler set-ups. The weather is supposed to remain cloudy and humid through the week, but that could change and kick up the fire again.
On Tuesday afternoon, the air at the resort was still full of smoke, with ashes occasionally falling from the sky.
Check in, check out
At least 30 people spent Monday night at the resort and more guests came during the day. Karl said that 60 people who were supposed to check in on Monday night were stopped and turned down on their way to the resort.
“They wanted to come here and stay,” he said.
Cecilia Snyder has been at the resort since Monday night. She said that she was uncertain about going at first, but ultimately decided to stay and does not regret the decision. “I feel safe,” she said, in part because she feels confident that resort management will alert guests if they are in danger.
Twinkle Dupta from San Jose, California, was sitting at the outdoor pool on Tuesday afternoon, overlooking the smoke at the ridge. Dupta came to visit Alaska from California and said that the resort was one of the must-see places for her.
“It’s relaxing,” she said about her time in the pool.
Alison Camp, on the other hand, was leaving the resort on Tuesday afternoon. She spent a couple of hours in the outdoor pool and said she was concerned about how close the smoke was. “It was very weird I thought,” she said. “I wouldn’t spend the night here. I am not quite sure why they are allowing that.”
Camp said she did enjoy her stay but “when the wind started shifting, it was time to get out.”
The resort currently employs 118 people and has nearly 80 sled dogs, 14 horses, 23 chickens and three goats. All of the animals remain on the premises. Commenters on social media groups were outraged about the fate of the animals and were irate that Karl refused to move them.
Multiple people offered their animal trailers to help transport the animals. A few people actually drove out to the resort on Monday evening prepared to move the horses. However, Karl would not allow any of the animals to be moved off the property and the volunteers were turned away.
“Everything is just fine,” he said. Karl explained that he was upset that people arrived for the horses, especially without asking his permission first. “Why would I want to haul all these horses away? They got water here. Lots of grass. There's not one good reason to take them out of here. Zero,” Karl said. Evacuating the horses, according to Karl, does more harm than good. His plan is to turn the horses loose if evacuation does become necessary.
“That's all we do. They would leave, we'd get them back eventually ... so it wouldn't be a problem at all to handle,” Karl said.
Karl said he was upset about the mass misinformation being spread about the fire situation at Chena Hot Springs Resort. “It’s such lies,” Karl said. “It disturbs me that people can lie and get away with it.” Overall, he feels victimized by the criticism, because people are not giving him credit for the preventative measures he has taken. “It's easy for people to criticize you because they're not here,” Karl said.
A well-circulated rumor on social media was that any employee who leaves the resort will be fired. Karl, however, claimed that this is not the case.
“The ones that went, if they want to come back and go to work, there's a job for them. But if they don't want to come back, I understand that too. I don't force anybody to work. I don't force anybody to stay,” he said.
Karl has no plans to evacuate the resort until it becomes absolutely necessary. “I suppose if the fire got into the buildings, we'd have to leave,” he said. But he feels relatively confident that the flames will not directly threaten buildings, in part because there is water on both sides of the resort which would be difficult (but not impossible) for the fire to jump.
Moreover, Karl does feel prepared to evacuate if necessary. It is unlikely that the fire will block the road, he said, so there is a set escape route.
If the resort does need to evacuate, “We would just load everybody up in buses and take them down the road,” he said. “We've got buses here. We've got all the vans here. I got enough to move everybody on site.”
