A complaint from candidate Nick Begich’s lawyer prompted election officials to disclose a decision Tuesday that effectively keeps Tara Sweeney off the special election ballot for U.S. House.
“The purpose of this correspondence is to open direct dialogue as Alaska law does not allow for this type of substitution,” attorney Stacey C. Stone said in a June 21 letter to the director of the Alaska Division of Elections.
Stone emailed the letter Tuesday to Elections Division Director Gail Fenumiai and attorney Thomas Flynn at the Alaska Division of Law. Stone raised concern that election officials were reportedly considering whether to add Sweeney to the August ballot for U.S. House after Al Gross withdrew from the four-way race.
Alaska’s new system of ranked choice voting calls for a general election ballot listing the top four vote-getters who advanced from a nonpartisan primary. The departure of Gross leaves only three — Palin, Mary Peltola and Begich.
The addition of Sweeney would add a third Republican to the ballot. Sweeney placed fifth in the primary, according to unofficial election results.
“Tara Sweeney is a moderate Republican not unlike Beigich but from a very, very different social context,” said Dr. Amy Lauren Lovecraft, a professor of political science at University of Alaska Fairbanks.
Stone, with the Anchorage law office of Holmes, Weddle and Barcott, said in the June 21 letter to election officials that the fifth-place finisher’s name should not appear on the ballot under state law.
“Accordingly, Dr. Gross withdrew his candidacy too late for Ms. Sweeney to be included on the general special election ballot because he did so only 57 days prior to the election rather than at least 64,” which the law requires, Stone states in the letter. “Because Dr. Gross failed to withdraw at least 64 days prior to the election, there is no mechanism for a further candidate to be placed on the ballot.”
Stone asked that the Alaska Division of Election respond with a statement that it would place Gross’ name on the Aug. 16 ballot or “proceed with the three remaining candidates given the stated law.”
A short time later, Begich’s attorney got the response she requested in a letter signed by Fenumiai, the elections division director. The letter was publicized on social media.
“Alaska does not permit the fifth-place candidate to advance,” Fenumiai wrote in her response.
“The division however will remove Gross’ name from the special general election ballot,” she wrote.
The Alaska Division of Elections on Tuesday also released the final unofficial results from the June 11 primary election, which will be certified later this month.
With 161,164 people voting, Palin drew 27% of the vote, followed by Begich with 19%, and Peltola with 10%. (Gross, who withdrew, took 12%.)