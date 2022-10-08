Begich

Jack Barnwell/News-Miner

Nick Begich III, Republican candidate for Alaska’s at-large U.S. House seat, speaks at a Alaska Interior GOP lunch Friday at the Westmark Hotel.

Republican Congressional candidate Nick Begich III laid out some of his frameworks and policies at an Alaska Interior GOP lunch Friday afternoon at the Westmark Hotel.

The Alaska Interior GOP describes itself as a “group of like-minded individuals and conservatives” that isn’t affiliated with the Republican Women or the Alaska Republicans and don’t fundraise for federal campaigns.

