The Fairbanks city council meets tonight at 6:30 p.m. to consider adoption of its 2023 budget and whether to adjust the amount of hotel bed tax revenue it allocates to Festival Fairbanks and its discretionary fund grant program.
Bed tax adjustments
The city council continues its discussion on an ordinance sponsored by Councilmember Lonny Marney to allocate additional funding from the city’s bed tax revenue to two programs.
The ordinance was postponed from the Nov. 28 meeting after some council members requested additional discussion. The Nov. 28 meeting included a public hearing on the ordinance, so no public comment will be taken on the ordinance when it comes up for discussion tonight.
The city assesses an 8% tax on all hotel and lodging room rentals, which is projected to generate $4.2 million by the end of the year. The amount outpaces the initial $3.2 million projected in the city’s original 2022 budget.
The ordinance would provided Festival Fairbanks with $50,000 — a $20,000 boost — to Festival Fairbanks for its maintenance of Golden Heart Plaza and $350,000 to the discretionary grant program.
Marney, who chairs the discretionary fund committee, proposed additional money for both groups because it remained static while inflation and need has grown.
Both have not seen a boost since the city established its current allocation formula in 2003.
The city currently splits its hotel bed tax three ways. It keeps 22.5% of the revenue generated, and earmarks $400,000 for the grants program ($270,000), Festival Fairbanks ($30,000), and the Fairbanks Economic Development Corporation ($100,000).
The rest goes to Explore Fairbanks to use for marketing and promoting the Fairbanks area as a tourism destination.
During a Dec. 2 special work session, the council generally agreed groups should receive a boost, but several council members had concerns about how to change the formula. Councilmember John Ringstad voiced concerns about the need for more scrutiny over the bed tax revenue.
In addition, Explore Fairbanks has voiced reservations changing the bed tax allocation, noting that the tourism industry shouldn’t have to pay the entire amount.
Budget
The council plans to adopt the city’s 2023 budget following a series of budget workshops and finance committee meetings. The final draft budget proposes a $43.4 million operating budget with $44.2 million in projected revenue.
The capital fund budget includes $3.9 million in expenses to address public works, police and fire vehicle replacement purchases and road maintenance.
Departments with the largest expenditures in the council’s version include $8.2 million for the police department, $9.67 million for public works and $8.5 million for the fire department.
The Fairbanks Emergency Communications Center, which provides dispatch services for 20 agencies in the Interior, has budgeted additional funding for personnel.
When Mayor David Pruhs introduced his budget in November, he stressed the need to bring the chronically understaffed department up to full strength. The center currently has four dispatchers and nine additional staff in various stages of training. The city budgeted to have 14 dispatchers and four shift supervisors for this year.
The budget ordinance also allows the mayor’s office to authorize $250,000 for emergency snow removal. An amendment by Councilmember Jerry Cleworth proposes to keep city garbage collection rates lower this year.
While the council will adopt the budget for 2023, it will amend it as necessary throughout the year to address any unexpected shifts in revenue or expenses.
Other items
The council will be asked to advance three ordinances to a future public hearing.
One ordinance, sponsored by Pruhs, asks to release a city-owned easement near Veteran’s Memorial Park at 7th Avenue and Cushman Street, originally obtained in 1979, for an unidentified utility pole. The state is in the process of re-platting a nearby parcel.
A second ordinance, sponsored by Ringstad, clarifies existing language about the duration of citizens comments and public testimony. While the city council limits general testimony to three minutes, Ringstad’s ordinance cleans up city code governing the process.
Another ordinance jointly sponsored by Pruhs and Councilmembers June Rogers, Sue Sprinkle and Crystal Tidwell, cleans up a section of the city code pertaining to business licensing. The proposed revision stipulates failure to obtain a business license results in a $50 civil penalty on top of the license fee.
The council will meet in person at City Hall, 800 Cushman Street. The meeting will also be live-streamed on Zoom and broadcast on KFBX 970 AM.
Contact reporter Jack Barnwell at 907-459-7587 or jbarnwell@newsminer.com.