A new exhibit at the Denali Visitor Center features a more than 100-year-old bear spear on longterm loan from the Starr family, who lived and subsisted on the land that eventually became Denali National Park.
“We’ve been talking for years about building partnerships with tribes,” said Phoebe Gilbert, head of the park’s cultural resources program.
Many people see Denali as a vast wilderness only and don’t realize that people lived there at one time. The Starr family of Tanana is one of those families. The Starr family has an allotment in the park and continues to maintain strong ties to the land. Albert Starr Sr. was a revered elder, a leader in the Alaska Native Claims movement, and chief of the Nenana Village Tribal Council in the 1960s.
“They lived in what is now the park, years ago,” Gilbert said. “We’ve been working with them on site rehabilitation of a cemetery where their ancestors are buried.”
This is in the northwest part of the park, known as the Birch Creek site.
“We rehabilitated the cemetery in 2018,” she said. “We reestablished the crosses. It’s a Russian Orthodox cemetery. Their grandfather Roosevelt John is buried at that site.”
During the project, the family’s oldest surviving son, Al Starr Jr., mentioned that his family owned a bear spear.
“He was a little concerned what would happen with it in the future,” Gilbert said. “It’s probably over 100 years old.”
The park entered into a longterm loan agreement with the family for the spear. The family wished to share it with the public, so the park is holding it in trust. It is an exceptionally well-preserved Athabaskan bear spear, according to the park.
“In 2019, we picked up the spear in Tanana,” she said. “It has been in our collections ever since.”
The spear now rests in a special exhibit at the Denali Visitor Center. Interpretive signs and historic photographs tell the story of the spear.
“The Athabaskans were the stewards of their land long before the park was created,” the exhibit states. “This land continues to be part of their home; a place to hunt, gather food, create art, and be spiritually connected. The bear spear embodies the Starr family’s connection to the land, as well as their long-standing traditions and lifeways.”
Traditional Athabaskan culture holds deep respect for bears, revered for their physical strength, intelligence and spiritual powers. Bears were historically killed with special spears. The spear was not thrown. It was usually held, the shaft end braced in the ground so that the charging bear would “fall” onto the point. Then, Athabaskans say, the bear would give itself to the hunter.
This particular spear has no adornments. The shaft is made from birch and wrapped in animal sinew. The blade is steel with a double volute (spiral design) at the base of the cutting edge. The volutes are an important functional element of the spear because they serve to stop the bear from reaching the hunter once impaled.
Al Starr Jr and other family members attended a special event Aug. 23 to celebrate the new exhibit. Elders Donald and Virginia Charlie and Victor Lord, all from Nenana, were among other tribal members who attended as well.
The energetic duo of Sonny Luke and Norman Carlo, of Dene’ EsLaanh (We Are The People) led drumming, singing and dancing in the Denali Auditorium to celebrate the new exhibit. A potluck followed.