A new exhibit at the Denali Visitor Center features a more than 100-year-old bear spear on longterm loan from the Starr family, who lived and subsisted on the land that eventually became Denali National Park.

“We’ve been talking for years about building partnerships with tribes,” said Phoebe Gilbert, head of the park’s cultural resources program.

Reach columnist/community editor Kris Capps at kcapps@newsminer.com. Follow her at Twitter.com/FDNMKris.

Tags