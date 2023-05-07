The University of Alaska Fairbanks conferred degrees on more than 1,000 students Saturday afternoon during its 101st commencement ceremony — with a Nanook flair of pomp and circumstance.
The Troth Yeddha’ Dancers opened the event with masterful precision and the procession of students was led by retiring UAF English professor Eric Heyne, one of 18 retiring staff to be granted emeritus status, a title given to those who have served the university with distinction for at least 10 years.
For student commencement speaker Marsha Jean Thomason-Oss, her associate and bachelor’s degrees in interdisciplinary studies represented a more than 30 year journey of reflection, survival, overcoming odds and self-reflection.
Oss opened her speech by introducing herself by her Native name Tasina Luta Win, or Red Shawl Woman.
“Graduates, never forget where you came from and who was alongside you during your journey,” Oss said. “Recognize those that challenge you as lesson bringer.”
Oss, who serves as the city of Fairbanks re-entry coordinator, noted that between asges 6 and 25 she had several police contacts, including being arrested, incarcerated and put on probation.
“At 26, I became painfully aware that my life was not working, and it hadn’t been for some time,” Oss said. “All the substances I was self-medicating with stopped working, the curtains had been pulled back and I was not great and powerful Oz.
She said she entered treatment for drug use after being hospitalized in the same hospital in which she had been born.
“This is where my life began again, a paradox if you will,” she said.
Over 31 years, Oss said she began her college career with the help of a counselor and therapist, her best friend Dalynn, and her grandmother, Ruth.
“Every statistic over the past 50 years should tell you I shouldn’t be here,” Oss said. “I tell you I am here because I am resilient and that is the gift my family gave me.
According to UAF officials, the Class of 2023 includes 1,023 students across nine colleges and schools who earned 1,088 degrees and certificates, including 438 bachelor’s degrees and 208 graduate degrees. About 500 students walked during the commencement.
Major Gen. Brian Eifler, commanding general of Alaska’s 11th Airborne Division, presided over the ceremonial commissioning of six UAF ROTC students.
The degrees were conferred by University of Alaska officials, including University of Alaska Vice President Paul Layer, UA regents Dennis Michel, Ralph Seekins and Karen Perdue, UAF Provost Anupma Prakash, and UAF Graduate School Director Richard Collins with the help of UAF Chancellor Daniel White.
White led the Nanook Class of 2023 in the stadium wave, enrapturing the entire Carlson Center. White noted it will likely be a long time before the next class — a full century in some estimates — could conduct something similar. “We look forward to seeing what the Class of 2023 can and will accomplish,” White said during his concluding remarks.
Oss’s remarks: Pay attention to those beside you as you continue forward.
“Be authentic, be honest, take risks, get up when you stumble, or lay there and cry for a while,” Oss said. “Admit mistakes, be accountable for your actions because you are building the foundation for your own pillars of resilience.”
UAF officials conferred degrees on Richard Chalyee Éesh Peterson and Helen (Dick) MacLean, as well as the Meritorious Service Award for Carl Benson, Joan Braddock, Jason Gootee and Ron Inouye. Honorary degree winners, emeriti, the student speaker and student award winners were honored during a small ceremony Friday night.