The University of Alaska Fairbanks conferred degrees on more than 1,000 students Saturday afternoon during its 101st commencement ceremony — with a Nanook flair of pomp and circumstance.

The Troth Yeddha’ Dancers opened the event with masterful precision and the procession of students was led by retiring UAF English professor Eric Heyne, one of 18 retiring staff to be granted emeritus status, a title given to those who have served the university with distinction for at least 10 years.

